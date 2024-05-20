BOMBSHELL: Liar Michael Cohen Now Admits He Stole $30K From Trump Org. As Part of Stormy Daniels Payment—'Ammunition to Undermine Prosecution Case'

Michael Cohen admitted this week that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization as part of the alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com can report, a testimony that may have provided the “ammunition to fatally undermine the prosecution case.”

In a courtroom bombshell to come shortly after Cohen returned to the witness stand on Monday morning, the former lawyer for Donald Trump admitted that he stole $30k from the Trump Organization back in October 2016.