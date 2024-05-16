Anderson Cooper Admits He Would 'Absolutely' Doubt Michael Cohen if He Were a Juror in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case

CNN 's Anderson Cooper admitted he would "absolutely" doubt Michael Cohen 's testimony as a witness if he were a juror in Donald Trump 's hush money case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cooper noted a "dramatic" moment when Trump attorney Todd Blanche "appeared" to catch Cohen — who once described himself as the ex-president's "fixer" — in a lie.

On Thursday's edition of the network's extensive coverage of the historic trial, Cooper detailed what he witnessed after attending court that day.

Trump — who has denied knowledge of the payment as well as the reported sexual encounter — faces over 30 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment.

Cohen alleged he fronted the cash for hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels with the ex-president's blessing. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for her silence on a supposed affair she had with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Cooper said it was during this testimony that Cohen was "cornered in what appeared to be a lie."

While testifying about a phone call with Trump on October 24, 2016, Cohen claimed it was during that conversation that he informed the ex-president he was going to proceed with the hush money payments .

Blanche pointed to text messages in the prosecution's phone log, which Cohen claimed he had not seen while reviewing the records. The text messages were between Cohen and Trump ally Keith Schiller — and took place immediately before the alleged phone call with Trump — discussed prank calls Cohen had been receiving.

"There had been this series of, I guess, crank calls that Michael Cohen had received. It turned out to be some 14-year-old," Cooper explained.

"There was an exchange of messages between the alleged 14 year old and Michael Cohen, and then Michael Cohen texted Keith Schiller at like 7:50-something or or 7:48 p.m., saying, hey, I’ve got some dope who has been harassing me."