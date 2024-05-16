'I Want This Man to Go Down': Michael Cohen 'Giddy With Hope and Laughter' Imagining Trump Going to Jail

Cohen, who testified earlier this week that Trump allegedly ordered him to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130k to cover up allegations of an affair and protect his 2016 presidential campaign, took the stand again on Thursday as Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche sought to undermine his credibility during cross-examination.

"I truly f------ hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen was heard saying on a podcast in audio clips played for the jury. "It won’t bring back the year that I lost or the damage done to my family. But revenge is a dish best served cold and you better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to me and my family."

Blanche also noted Cohen's history of insulting Trump on social media, referring to posts in which he called the former president "dumb--- Donald," a "dictator d--------," and an "orange-crusted ignoramus," and said that the case "fills me with delight." When asked if he used those phrases, Cohen replied, "Sounds correct."