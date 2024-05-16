'I Want This Man to Go Down': Michael Cohen 'Giddy With Hope and Laughter' Imagining Trump Going to Jail
Michael Cohen, the disgraced former attorney and "fixer" for Donald Trump who has become a key witness in the embattled ex-president's ongoing hush money trial, admitted to feeling "giddy with hope and laughter" imagining his former boss behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cohen, who testified earlier this week that Trump allegedly ordered him to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130k to cover up allegations of an affair and protect his 2016 presidential campaign, took the stand again on Thursday as Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche sought to undermine his credibility during cross-examination.
"I truly f------ hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen was heard saying on a podcast in audio clips played for the jury. "It won’t bring back the year that I lost or the damage done to my family. But revenge is a dish best served cold and you better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to me and my family."
Blanche also noted Cohen's history of insulting Trump on social media, referring to posts in which he called the former president "dumb--- Donald," a "dictator d--------," and an "orange-crusted ignoramus," and said that the case "fills me with delight." When asked if he used those phrases, Cohen replied, "Sounds correct."
Cohen served as Trump's attorney from 2006 to 2018, when he pleaded to federal crimes for offenses related to the Daniels payment and lying to Congress during an investigation into Trump's Russia ties.
He was disbarred from practicing law in New York and sentenced to three years in federal prison. He served his time and was eventually released in November 2021.
Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York to cover up a payment to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, which prosecutors have argued constitutes illegal election interference.
The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could be punishable by up to four years in prison, and denied ever having a sexual encounter with Daniels.