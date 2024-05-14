Rachel Maddow Gags at Thought of Donald Trump as a Sexual Partner During Michael Cohen Testimony Recap
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow expressed disgust over the thought of a sexual encounter with Donald Trump while digging into the salacious details revealed in his hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump returned to the Manhattan courtroom on Monday, where his former personal attorney Michael Cohen began testifying as a star witness. Cohen, the former president's "fixer," discussed how he allegedly facilitated the funds to keep the negative stories about his boss from hitting the press.
Cohen testified about a $130k payment he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006. The alleged encounter reportedly happened at a Lake Tahoe hotel during a golf event, and Cohen revealed on the stand that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in attendance.
According to Cohen's testimony, Trump bragged about Daniels choosing him as a romantic partner over an athlete like Roethlisberger, and quoted the former president as saying, "Women prefer Mr. Trump even over someone like 'Big Ben.'"
While discussing this tidbit from the trial, Maddow questioned why prosecutors went "out of their way to point out" that Roethlisberger had been at the golf event.
"Now we know, contrary to Trump’s denials, that he had sex with Stormy Daniels," Maddow asserted.
"Michael Cohen testified today that when he asked Donald Trump if anything had happened between him and Stormy Daniels, Trump bragged to Michael Cohen that, yeah, even though he was there at this golf event with 'Big Ben Roethlisberger,' the women there – like Stormy Daniels – they wanted him more than they wanted Big Ben," the host continued, before making a gagging sound.
Maddow went on to say that Cohen, whom she called an "enforcer" and a "bully," marked a significant step in the case by "tying up the loose ends" and "filling in the gaps in the story."
Another revelation from his testimony involved the financial struggles of Trump University. Cohen claimed that he told vendors and contractors that they would only receive a fraction of the funds requested via invoices.
"Trump was not going to fund the balance, so what I did was put them into a handwritten spreadsheet, and divided the $2 million, and came to approximately 20% of the invoice," Cohen told the court. "All but two vendors accepted the 20%, he said, noting that the other two "just went away" without being paid.
Maddow argued that Cohen's testimony cemented the fact that Trump was "in the room where it happened, in the worst possible way."
Cohen took the witness stand again on Tuesday in the case where Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to make the alleged hush money payments.