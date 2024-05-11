'Deeply Troubling': Donald Trump Campaign Accused of 'Hiding Settlement Payments to Women'

Donald Trump's campaign has been accused of intentionally covering up settlement payments to women in violation of federal law.

On Friday, The Daily Beast reports, watchdog group Citizens for Responsible and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint with the Federal Election commission demanding an investigation into new allegations stemming from an ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former Trump campaign aide A.J. Delgado .

Delgado, who served as a senior advisor on Trump's 2016 campaign, has claimed that she was unfairly and unlawfully sidelined after revealing that she was pregnant.

She alleged that during brief settlement negotiations in 2017, top Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz openly admitted that he wanted to cover up a potential payout, a violation of federal disclosure laws requiring campaigns to publicly report the identities of payment recipients.

Delgado recalled Kasowitz telling her that "Trump and the Campaign would need to keep this confidential" because Trump "is known for 'not settling.'" When her attorneys "expressed this would not be possible because disbursements by a Campaign are public record," she said, Kasowitz "dismissed the concerns easily," telling her that disclosure was "not a problem at all" and that "what we would do is the campaign pays me and then I cut a check to you guys."

"In other words, the payment would be routed through a middleman, to hide the fact that the Campaign had settled, from the public and the FEC," Delgado stated. "I thus have direct, personal experience with the Defendant-Campaign hiding settlement payments to women, routing them through a ‘middleman law firm,’ which to the public would only appear as payments 'for legal services.'"