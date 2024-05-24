'Take That S--- Outside!' Travis Scott, Tyga and Cher's BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards Involved in Wild Brawl at Cannes After-Party

Travis allegedly then grabbed the microphone and tossed it on the floor for an unbeknownst reason, which led AE to make a remark toward Travis, according to TMZ.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that AE said "let him show love" while trying to deescalate the situation.

AE and Tyga are known to be close and it was alleged that Travis threatened Tyga's security before storming offstage and returning with Southside, which fueled the tension.

Southside and AE were seen pushing each other, and AE seemingly landed some punches before Travis pulled AE away from Southside, and nearly fell offstage as a result.

AE was seen holding Travis by his collar mid-scuffle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Some thought Travis and Tyga were fighting, but insiders said it was actually AE and Tyga's assistants pummeling Travis. We're told Tyga was behind the DJ booth the entire time.