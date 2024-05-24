'Take That S--- Outside!' Travis Scott, Tyga and Cher's BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards Involved in Wild Brawl at Cannes After-Party
All hell broke loose at a star-studded Cannes after-party event when an altercation involving rap artists Travis Scott, Tyga, Alexander "AE" Edwards, and 808 Mafia producer Southside erupted, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources familiar with the situation said drama kicked off when Travis and Tyga were on stage behind the DJ booth, at which point promoter Richie Akiva took the microphone and told attendees something along the lines of, "We got T-Raww, AE and Travis in the building."
Travis allegedly then grabbed the microphone and tossed it on the floor for an unbeknownst reason, which led AE to make a remark toward Travis, according to TMZ.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that AE said "let him show love" while trying to deescalate the situation.
AE and Tyga are known to be close and it was alleged that Travis threatened Tyga's security before storming offstage and returning with Southside, which fueled the tension.
Southside and AE were seen pushing each other, and AE seemingly landed some punches before Travis pulled AE away from Southside, and nearly fell offstage as a result.
AE was seen holding Travis by his collar mid-scuffle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Some thought Travis and Tyga were fighting, but insiders said it was actually AE and Tyga's assistants pummeling Travis. We're told Tyga was behind the DJ booth the entire time.
Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt and security managed to break it up, sources said.
In the video footage, Richie was also heard condemning the fighting at the event. "Stop! Stop! Stop!" he declared.
"You want to take that s--- outside, take that sh-- outside, but respect me!" Richie added. "Mother f------, respect me!"
Tyga, AE and others appeared to be unfazed after the melee, with tipsters claiming they stayed until early in the morning. We're told Travis and Southside left.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.
According to eyewitnesses, attendees were caught up in the mix before the dust settled.
"Models were flying everywhere," a source told Page Six, alleging that Travis started the whole ordeal. "Someone got hit with an ice bucket."
As for whether Travis' and Tyga's romantic involvement with Kylie Jenner played a role, "The history is there [but] it's not like that's necessarily what was the cause [of this fight]."
"The party went until about 9 AM, but it was beginning to wind down [during the incident]," said the insider. "The fight went on for a pretty long time before security got in, someone cut the music and finally calmed everything down."