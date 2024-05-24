'Not Just Cause of One Player': Angel Reese Shades Former Rival Caitlin Clark After WNBA Victory

Reese recently pushed back on suggestions that Clark, who was drafted by the Indiana Fever this year after her record-breaking college basketball career at Iowa, is solely responsible for the recent surge of interest in the WNBA.

"It's not just one person, I think people don't realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game," she told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a lot of us. There's so many great players and it's been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game. I love it for us all, and we're just going to continue to keep going."