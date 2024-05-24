'Not Just Cause of One Player': Angel Reese Shades Former Rival Caitlin Clark After WNBA Victory
WNBA rookie and former college basketball star Angel Reese appeared to take a dig at her old rival Caitlin Clark after the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Thursday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight. #SKYTOWN," Reese wrote in a since-deleted tweet with a blowing-a-kiss emoji at the end, The Daily Mail reports.
Reese recently pushed back on suggestions that Clark, who was drafted by the Indiana Fever this year after her record-breaking college basketball career at Iowa, is solely responsible for the recent surge of interest in the WNBA.
"It's not just one person, I think people don't realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game," she told reporters on Thursday.
"It's a lot of us. There's so many great players and it's been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game. I love it for us all, and we're just going to continue to keep going."
On Tuesday, after the Croatian-born Seattle Storm player Nika Mühl was forced to miss several games while waiting for her work visa to be approved, Reese tweeted, "Get Nika her visa NOW, charter flights are HERE, give every team the same PUBLICITY cause it ain’t just one team, online bullying ain’t it AT ALL, and oh the CHICAGO SKY ARE HERE & ON THE RISE!"
Reese has previously spoken out about the availability of charter flights in the league, which the Sky did not have at the start of the 2024 season but Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, did.
Reese and Clark were rivals during their college basketball careers. In a 2023 game between LSU and Iowa, Reese sparked controversy by making John Cena's "you can't see me" hand gesture at Clark before her team claimed their first-ever National Championship victory.
Barstool Stool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was accused of racism after calling Reese's trash talk "classless," and Clark leapt to her defense. "I think the biggest thing is we're all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way," Clark said at a press conference. "Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her."
"Like I said, they played an amazing game so I don't think there should be any criticism for what she did," Clark continued. "I honestly didn't see it when the game was going on."
Despite being selected in the first overall pick at this year's WNBA Draft, Clark has had a rough start to her season, with the Fever losing their first five games.
Reese, on the other hand, has helped lead the Sky to victory in two of their first three outings.