Caitlin Clark Defends LSU Star Angel Reese Over National Championship Game Trash Talk Drama

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark came to the defense of Angel Reese after the internet attacked the LSU player for trash talk in the National Championship title game, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reese, 20, sparked controversy when she made John Cena's infamous "you can't see me" hand gesture at Clark, 21, before her team clinched their first National Championship in school history.

Among shocking reactions from the thrilling game came from popular media personalities like Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who blasted Reese as a "classless piece of s---" over the gesture.

Portnoy was accused of being racist over the comment — and the debate on Reese's trash talk raged on.