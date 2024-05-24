Grim Discovery: Five Dead Bodies Found Underneath Adolf Hitler's Secret Wolf's Lair Headquarters

A grim discovery was recently made underneath what was once Adolf Hitler’s secret Wolf’s Lair headquarters in northern Poland, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a harrowing development to come almost 80 years after Hitler took his own life in April 1945, the remains of five bodies were discovered underneath the infamous Nazi leader’s Eastern Front military headquarters.

Source: Srokowo Forest National Park

According to excavator Dominik Markiewicz, the grim discovery was made earlier this year as he and other members of the Latebra Foundation rummaged around the desecrated ruins. “Everyone wondered what might have happened there,” Markiewicz told Reuters this month. “We tried to think of something, but nothing reasonable comes to mind.”

“We didn’t know what we were dealing with at all,” he continued. “Were they some occult rituals of Third Reich fanatics? We have no idea.” Markiewicz and the other excavators reportedly discovered that the five bodies found buried in shallow graves beneath Hitler’s headquarters belonged to infant, a child who was estimated to have been around 10, two mature adults, and an elderly person.

Source: Srokowo Forest National Park

Also shocking was the theory that the five individuals were killed at the hands of Luftwaffe commander Hermann Goring – Hitler’s favorite henchman and designated successor. “Goring was a lover of splendor,” Zenon Piotrowicz, the chief of the Polish Government’s Srokowo Forest District where the remains were found, explained after the discovery.

“His house contained works of art, hunting trophies, wainscoting, fireplaces, and floors,” Piotrowicz continued. “The house had a partial basement. The remains were found in a place where there was no basement, in a section the size of a medium-sized room.” But perhaps most harrowing of all was the fact that the five bodies discovered underneath Hitler’s infamous Wolf’s Lair were missing their hands and feet. The quintet was also reportedly buried without clothes.

Source: Srokowo Forest National Park

"An unusual burial with strange features," Markiewicz later explained. "Without clothes, without hands and feet. And there were also minors." "So, we don't know what happened there," he acknowledged. "And the complex, the house, the Herman Goering villa are very telling too."

“It is puzzling that, apart from skeletons, no other artifacts were found that are usually found in burial places, such as belt buckles, buttons, or clothing,” Piotrowicz confirmed further. “This suggests that naked bodies were buried,” he speculated. “The remains also lack hands and feet.”

Source: Srokowo Forest National Park

An investigation has since been launched into the deaths of the five individuals recently discovered beneath Hitler’s infamous Wolf’s Lair. A cause of death for each body could not be determined due to the poor state of the remains, and it is unclear exactly when the five individuals passed away.

Hitler’s Wolf’s Lair headquarters was reportedly completed in 1941, and an initial probe indicated that the deceased passed away any time between 1918 and 1939. “We want to continue to co-operate with the prosecutor’s office because the key to solving this mystery would be to determine the date of burial,” Piotrowicz explained. “Whether it comes from the 1920s, or from 1940 or 1945.”

