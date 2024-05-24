'I F---ing Don't Think So': Demi Moore Curses in Cannes While Introducing Cher at amfAR Gala
Demi Moore was introducing Cher at a gala in France when she threw a sassy dig at the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cher, 78, performed at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes on Thursday as stars gathered to raise funds for HIV/AIDS research. Before she took the stage, Moore, 61, addressed the crowd as the event host in a long, glittering gown.
"I'm going to see if this is the moment we've all been waiting for," the Ghost star began as guests cheered, according to a video from the event posted to X.
"I'm just making sure that you're really, really with me," she continued, "Because this incredible woman that I'm about to introduce - she's a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."
Moore then paused, appearing to respond to the reaction from the audience, before snapping, "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f---ing don't think so."
Several people laughed and cheered before the actress went on to call the pop legend "a style icon and my personal hair inspiration."
She also pointed out that Cher "was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015."
"The bottom line is, she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time. So please," Moore continued before pausing again. "Please give an incredible warm welcome to the one-and-only, Cher."
The '80s icon then made her entrance in a sparkly black getup and her 15-minute performance began, which featured three songs and a costume change into a couture negligee, per Variety.
“I thought you guys would be drunk, but obviously you’re not,” she told the cheering crowd after her set.
She also took the opportunity to reflect on her experience in the music industry, saying that after she turned 50, "I was dropped by my record company and one day, my manager, who was my best friend, came in and said, 'You know, my self-esteem is too sewn up in your talent and I don't need you anymore.'"
The singer was referring to the late Billy Sammeth. She continued that another man, who Variety claimed was former Warner Music UK chairman Rob Dickins, "said, 'I still believe in you.'"
The gala reunited Cher and Moore decades after co-starring on HBO's If These Walls Could Talk. They posed for photos together on the red carpet and enjoyed being in each other's company.
Cher's much younger boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, was by her side at the star-studded event founded by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993 and held each year during the Cannes Film Festival.
The audience was also treated to a performance by Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, and celebs like Michelle Yeoh, Winnie Harlow, and Heidi Klum were on the guest list.