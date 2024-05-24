'I F---ing Don't Think So': Demi Moore Curses in Cannes While Introducing Cher at amfAR Gala

Demi Moore was introducing Cher at a gala in France when she threw a sassy dig at the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cher, 78, performed at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes on Thursday as stars gathered to raise funds for HIV/AIDS research. Before she took the stage, Moore, 61, addressed the crowd as the event host in a long, glittering gown.