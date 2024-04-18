WNBA Rookie Caitlin Clark Fields Cringey Comment From Reporter, Awkward Exchange Goes Viral

Basketball star Caitlin Clark fielded a cringe comment from reporter Gregg Doyel on Wednesday that quickly drew backlash as it circulated on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The awkward exchange played out at a press conference where the Indiana Fever rookie answered questions after being newly drafted onto the team. When Doyel, an IndyStar reporter, took the microphone, he held up his hands to make a heart shape the same way Clark has been seen gesturing at games.