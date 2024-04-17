O.J. Simpson Cremated, No Plans of Public Memorial in Wake of Ex-NFL Star's Death From Cancer
O.J. Simpson was cremated today, an attorney handling his trust and estate shared in an update after the former football player died last week at his home in Las Vegas.
"Others were present, but I'm not disclosing who," said lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, who was among the group, after the event this morning held at Palm Mortuary.
As of now, there are no plans for a public memorial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Simpson's cremains will now be given to his children "to do with as they please, according to the wishes of their father," according to LaVergne after O.J.'s death at 76 on April 10.
The former Buffalo Bills player was a father of five who shared three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley: Arnelle, Jason and Aaren. Their youngest tragically died after drowning in the family swimming pool.
He also shared two kids, Sydney and Justin, with his late second wife Nicole Brown Simpson.
The Simpson family was forever changed by the grisly murder of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994, after which O.J. was arrested on suspicion he was responsible for the double-killings.
Simpson was ultimately acquitted on both counts of murder following the now-infamous "Trial of the Century."
Many paid their respects to Nicole and Ron amid news of O.J.'s passing after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
After avoiding time behind bars, Simpson notably went to prison in 2008 for nine years after being found guilty of armed robbery following a dispute at a casino-hotel with two collectibles dealers.
He was released from prison in October 2017.
LaVergne said he last saw Simpson just before Easter at the country club home he leased, describing his demeanor as awake and alert, revealing O.J. was sitting drinking a beer on the couch and catching up on the news.
Looking ahead, LaVergne hinted the estate will finally pay a portion of the multi-million dollar judgment awarded to the families of Simpson's ex-wife and Goldman after O.J. was found civilly liable for their deaths, according to the Associated Press.
The attorney said that representatives of the Goldman and Brown families will be welcomed to "view my homework" when it comes to the Simpson estate. He noted that is "with the caveat that if they believe something else is out there ... they're going to have to use their own attorneys, their own resources, to try and chase down that pot of gold."