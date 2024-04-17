O.J. Simpson Cremated, No Plans of Public Memorial in Wake of Ex-NFL Star's Death From Cancer

As of now, there are no plans for a public memorial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Simpson's cremains will now be given to his children "to do with as they please, according to the wishes of their father," according to LaVergne after O.J.'s death at 76 on April 10.

The former Buffalo Bills player was a father of five who shared three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley: Arnelle, Jason and Aaren. Their youngest tragically died after drowning in the family swimming pool.