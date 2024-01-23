Donald Trump Boasts About 'Pole Numbers' and Shares AI-generated Image in Shocking Truth Social Post
Donald Trump boasted about his rising “pole numbers” in a new Truth Social post this week, RadarOnline.com can report. He also shared a startling AI-generated image of himself.
Trump’s latest Truth Social post came on Tuesday as the embattled ex-president made a last-minute campaign push ahead of New Hampshire’s GOP primary race.
According to the 45th president, he has maintained “much better pole numbers” against Joe Biden than his GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley, has been able to maintain against the Democratic president.
“I GET MUCH BETTER POLE NUMBERS AGAINST BIDEN THAN NIKKI HALEY, NOT EVEN CLOSE!” Trump wrote in his usual all-caps at 11:45 AM on Tuesday.
“The level of Excitement and Enthusiasm in New Hampshire is incredible,” he continued. “They want STRONG BORDERS, A GREAT ECONOMY WITH NO INFLATION, LOW TAXES & REGULATIONS, A POWERFUL MILITARY, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, & JUST PLAIN COMMON SENSE.”
“WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the ex-president concluded.
Even more shocking was an AI-generated image that Trump shared on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.
The AI-generated image, which has since been removed from the social media platform, showed Trump praying in church. One of his hands had six fingers instead of the usual five.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s “pole number” and AI-generated image posts on Tuesday morning came as the impeached ex-president made one last campaign push ahead of New Hampshire’s GOP primary race.
While Trump has maintained a strong lead against Haley in the state, there is a small possibility that the former South Carolina governor will come out with a surprise win once Republican and independent voters go to the ballot boxes on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The former president published a similar Truth Social post on Monday pushing his supporters to vote in New Hampshire on Tuesday so as to “send a signal straight to Crooked Joe Biden.”
“TOMORROW is the day that each and every one of you here in New Hampshire is going to cast the most important vote of your entire life,” he wrote.
“When you step into that voting booth, you are going to send a signal straight to Crooked Joe Biden, his handpicked thugs, his Radical Left Lunatics, and the entire sick political establishment in our nation’s capital,” Trump continued.
“With your vote, you are going to put Crooked Joe and his protectors on notice that WE ARE COMING this November!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's misspelling of “poll” on Truth Social on Tuesday was not the first time the ex-president made an embarrassing blunder ahead of the New Hampshire primaries.
Trump also accidentally read his teleprompter instructions during another gaffe on Monday in Laconia.
“How foolish, are we? How stupid are our leaders? We can be energy-independent and even energy-dominant. Yes. Oh, yes,” he read. “And quickly, says President Trump. We will be there very quickly.”