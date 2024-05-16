Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Whoopi Goldberg

'I'm Standing Up for Him': Whoopi Goldberg Defends Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker After Commencement Speech Backlash

whoopi goldberg defends harrison butker
Source: Youtube/MEGA

Goldberg said she was 'okay' with Butker expressing his beliefs, regardless of backlash.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker amid ongoing backlash from his commencement speech at Benedictine College, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Goldberg argued that while people do "not have to believe" or "accept" the NFL pro's beliefs, they should "respect" them.

Article continues below advertisement
harrison butker slams joe biden in commencement speech
Source: MEGA

Critics have called on the Kansas City Chiefs to dismiss Butker over the commencement speech.

Butker came under fire when his commencement address at the Catholic university went viral. In his speech, the Chiefs kicker condemned Pride month, abortion rights, IVF, surrogacy, and women establishing careers over marriage and family.

As the NFL attempted to distance themselves from Butker's statements, outraged fans created a petition calling on the Kansas City Chiefs organization to "dismiss" the three-time Super Bowl winner from the team.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The View/Youtube

Goldberg defended Butker amid ongoing backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

The View co-hosts discussed the ongoing controversy on Thursday's edition of the daytime talk show.

"Listen, I like when people say what they need to say. He’s at a Catholic college, he’s a staunch Catholic, these are his beliefs, and he’s welcome to them," Goldberg told her co-hosts.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks whoopi goldberg early fiery morning rant truth social canada
Source: ABC

Goldberg argued people do not have to 'accept' Butker's beliefs but they should 'respect' them.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg
Article continues below advertisement

After Goldberg explained people should "respect" Butker's beliefs regardless of how they may feel about his statements, she added, "We wanna give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours."

The comedian then compared recent backlash to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a form of protest against police brutality. Goldberg said people wanted the "same" respect back then for Kaepernick voicing his beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement
harrison butker
Source: MEGA

Goldberg did not believe Butker should be released from the Chiefs over the controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m OK with him saying whatever he says, and the women who were sitting there, if they take his advice, good for them, they’ll be happy. If they don’t, good for them, they’ll be happy in a different way," Goldberg continued. "That's my attitude."

As the audience applauded Goldberg, she added that the Chiefs shouldn't fire Butker over the controversy.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have the right to say what I say. He has the right to say what he says," Goldberg explained. "When you say to somebody, ‘I don’t like what you said, and so I’m gonna get your job taken away, because you disagree with me,’ for me, that is an issue."

The Sister Act star also compared Butker being attacked for his comments to the hate she and her co-hosts receive for their remarks on the talk show.

"It happens to us all the time! That is why I am standing up for him saying –– I don’t understand what he’s talking about, because I’m not that Catholic –– but I have to say, just like I have my opinions, we have our opinions."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.