'Dismiss Harrison Butker': Petition Calling on Kansas City Chiefs to Release 'Homophobic' Kicker Collects Over 112k Signatures After NFL Condemns Him
A petition demanding the Kansas City Chiefs to release kicker Harrison Butker has amassed over 112k signatures after the controversial commencement speech he gave went viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-time Super Bowl winner and father-of-two has been accused of invoking misogynistic, homophobic, and antisemitic tones in his commencement address to Benedictine College graduates on May 11.
Butker came under fire after clips of his commencement speech went viral. While addressing graduates, the NFL kicker condemned Pride month — which he said represented "deadly sins" — slammed Joe Biden for supporting abortion rights while being catholic, and claimed female graduates had been told "diabolical lies" about establishing careers instead of becoming wives and mothers.
Amid overwhelming backlash, the NFL released a statement addressing Butker's offensive messaging.
"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer told People in a statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."
Outraged fans still felt Butker's speech demanded action from the team. Early Thursday afternoon, the Change.org petition stood at 112k signatures calling for his release — and continues to grow.
"We demand accountability from our sports figures who should be role models promoting respect for all people regardless of their race, gender identity or sexual orientation. We call upon the Kansas City Chiefs management to dismiss Harrison Butker immediately for his inappropriate conduct," the petition stated.
"Please sign this petition if you stand with us against discrimination and believe in fostering an inclusive society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect."
The petition claimed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's "comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist."
"These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights," the petition continued.
"These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity."
The petition well-surpassed its original goal of 5k signatures on Wednesday — and is drawing closer to its new goal of 150k.
The Kansas City Chiefs organization has not addressed the backlash over Butker's comments.