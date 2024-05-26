'It's a Nightmare': Grayson Murray's Parents Reveal the 30-Year-Old Two-Time PGA Champion 'Took His Own Life'
Grayson Murray's parents, Eric and Terry Murray, revealed that the two-time PGA Tour champion took his own life.
The news of the 30-year-old's untimely death has led to an outpouring of grief and shock from those who knew him.
The pro golfer's parents released a statement which read, "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare."
"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and - it seems- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed," they continued. "We would like to thank the PGA tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."
"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."
The 30-year-old athlete's death came just a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.
His final moments of triumph came as he sunk a 40-foot putt to clinch the victory in a playoff, showcasing his skill and determination on the course.
With wins at the Barbasol Championship in 2017 and the recent success at the Sony Open, Murray was a rising star in the world of golf, ranked 58th globally.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan contacted Murray's parents to offer his sympathies and respect their wish for the Fort Worth tournament to continue in Texas.
“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan wrote. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.
“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”
Monahan also announced that grief counselors would be available at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event, reflecting the profound impact of Murray's passing on those within the golfing community. He himself will be traveling to Texas to pay his respects.