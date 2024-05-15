REVEALED: PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy's Ironclad Prenup After Filing for Divorce From Wife
Divorce documents filed by PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy revealed his marriage to soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Stoll was "irretrievably broken," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The filing further revealed the couple had a prenuptial agreement.
After winning his 26th PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, news broke two days later that McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll on Monday in Palm Beach County after seven years of marriage.
McIlroy's attorney listed on court documents is Thomas Sasser, who also represented fellow PGA star Tiger Woods in his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.
Documents stated that the estranged couple "entered into a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement on March 7, 2017."
A copy of the prenup was not attached to the filing "to protect the privacy rights of the parties." If Stoll requests the agreement filing then the document noted McIlroy "is prepared to do so."
McIlroy — the second-ranked golfer in the world and has won four major tournaments — has an estimated net worth over $215 million, according to the Irish Star.
- Milan Lucic’s Ex Brittany Pleads for Restraining Order as NHL Star Demands Joint Custody of Three Kids in Ugly Split
- ‘American Pie’ Star Seann William Scott Settles Divorce With Ex Olivia Korenberg, Will Not Pay Spousal Support
- NHL Star Milan Lucic's Wife Serves Him Divorce Papers at NJ Home Months After Domestic Violence Arrest
McIlroy has also requested shared custody of the couple's three-year-old daughter, Poppy.
"It is in the best interests of the minor child that the parties have shared parental responsibility," the filing stated, according to the Post.
The documents also requested a "parenting plan" be established "on both a temporary and final basis" that "addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."
As for child support, documents stated, "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor child" in accordance to Florida state laws.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As the golf pro prepared for the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, his communications team confirmed the divorce filing, stressing, "Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."
McIlroy's reps noted he would "not be making any further comment."
McIlroy and Stoll were married in August 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland after meeting at the 2012 Ryder Cup. The lavish wedding featured a star-studded 200 person guest list, which included Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Niall Horan.
While Stoll has often been spotted at tournaments with McIlroy over the years, she was noticeably absent from the Master's in April.