Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > divorce

REVEALED: PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy's Ironclad Prenup After Filing for Divorce From Wife

rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: @rorymcilroy/Instagram

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll signed a prenuptial agreement.

By:

May 15 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Divorce documents filed by PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy revealed his marriage to soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Stoll was "irretrievably broken," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The filing further revealed the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

McIlroy filed for divorce on Monday in Palm Beach County, Florida.

After winning his 26th PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, news broke two days later that McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll on Monday in Palm Beach County after seven years of marriage.

McIlroy's attorney listed on court documents is Thomas Sasser, who also represented fellow PGA star Tiger Woods in his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

McIlroy and Stoll were married in August 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

Article continues below advertisement

Documents stated that the estranged couple "entered into a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement on March 7, 2017."

A copy of the prenup was not attached to the filing "to protect the privacy rights of the parties." If Stoll requests the agreement filing then the document noted McIlroy "is prepared to do so."

McIlroy — the second-ranked golfer in the world and has won four major tournaments — has an estimated net worth over $215 million, according to the Irish Star.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: @rorymcilroy/Instagram

The PGA tour star has requested shared custody of the couple's three-year-old daughter Poppy.

MORE ON:
divorce
Article continues below advertisement

McIlroy has also requested shared custody of the couple's three-year-old daughter, Poppy.

"It is in the best interests of the minor child that the parties have shared parental responsibility," the filing stated, according to the Post.

The documents also requested a "parenting plan" be established "on both a temporary and final basis" that "addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

Article continues below advertisement

As for child support, documents stated, "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor child" in accordance to Florida state laws.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy divorce details
Source: MEGA

The filing did not include the prenup agreement to 'protect the privacy' of both parties.

Article continues below advertisement

As the golf pro prepared for the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, his communications team confirmed the divorce filing, stressing, "Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."

McIlroy's reps noted he would "not be making any further comment."

Article continues below advertisement

McIlroy and Stoll were married in August 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland after meeting at the 2012 Ryder Cup. The lavish wedding featured a star-studded 200 person guest list, which included Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Niall Horan.

While Stoll has often been spotted at tournaments with McIlroy over the years, she was noticeably absent from the Master's in April.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.