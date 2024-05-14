PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Wife After 7 Years of Marriage

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is calling it quits on his 7-year marriage, filing for divorce from wife Erica Stoll in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The soon-to-be exes share one child together, Poppy, whom they welcomed in 2020.

McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland years after they first crossed paths at the 2012 Ryder Cup.