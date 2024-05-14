Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Sports

PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Wife After 7 Years of Marriage

rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife pp
Source: MEGA

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is calling it quits on his 7-year marriage, filing for divorce from wife Erica Stoll in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The soon-to-be exes share one child together, Poppy, whom they welcomed in 2020.

McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland years after they first crossed paths at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: @rorymcilroy/Instagram

McIlroy and Stoll were platonic at first. The Northern Irish athlete had been dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki when they met.

McIlroy submitted the court docs on Monday, days before he is set to compete in the PGA Championship in Kentucky over the weekend. TMZ was first to report the news.

Leading up to the big event, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have already proven to be the "big favorites" as the PGA Championship bets come in. Scheffler is the favorite to win his third major at +450, while McIlroy trails right behind him at +750, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: @rorymcilroy/Instagram

Stoll and McIlroy officially started dating in late 2014, but the two kept their budding romance under wraps until they were ready to go public.

Article continues below advertisement

McIlory previously detailed how he met Stoll during an interview on the Golf Channel, revealing it was a fond memory for him.

"Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out," he shared. "She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there. But yeah, it's still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that's happened since then."

MORE ON:
Sports
Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland years after they first crossed paths at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Article continues below advertisement

McIlroy and Stoll were platonic at first. The Northern Irish athlete had been dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki when they met and the then-couple got engaged in 2013, parting ways soon after.

Stoll and McIlroy officially started dating in late 2014, but the two kept their budding romance under wraps until they were ready to go public.

Article continues below advertisement
rory mcilroy files for divorce from wife
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

The soon-to-be exes share one child together, Poppy, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great," he gushed to the Times of London in 2015.

McIIroy's wife was often seen cheering him on, making appearances at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Minnesota, the 2018 Cup in Paris, the 2021 Cup in Wisconsin, and the 2023 Cup in Rome.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," Sean O'Flaherty, McIlroy's manager, shared on Tuesday. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.