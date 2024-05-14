PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Wife After 7 Years of Marriage
Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is calling it quits on his 7-year marriage, filing for divorce from wife Erica Stoll in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The soon-to-be exes share one child together, Poppy, whom they welcomed in 2020.
McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland years after they first crossed paths at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
McIlroy submitted the court docs on Monday, days before he is set to compete in the PGA Championship in Kentucky over the weekend. TMZ was first to report the news.
Leading up to the big event, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have already proven to be the "big favorites" as the PGA Championship bets come in. Scheffler is the favorite to win his third major at +450, while McIlroy trails right behind him at +750, according to reports.
McIlory previously detailed how he met Stoll during an interview on the Golf Channel, revealing it was a fond memory for him.
"Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out," he shared. "She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there. But yeah, it's still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that's happened since then."
- 'Disappointed': Dodger Fan Claims She Was 'Pressured' to Give Back $100K Baseball From Ohtani's First Home Run by Security
- Retired NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Dead at 35, No Foul Play Suspected: Cops
- Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Trolled for 'High Horse' Attitude and 'Finger Twirl' Toward Stadium Employee
McIlroy and Stoll were platonic at first. The Northern Irish athlete had been dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki when they met and the then-couple got engaged in 2013, parting ways soon after.
Stoll and McIlroy officially started dating in late 2014, but the two kept their budding romance under wraps until they were ready to go public.
"I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great," he gushed to the Times of London in 2015.
McIIroy's wife was often seen cheering him on, making appearances at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Minnesota, the 2018 Cup in Paris, the 2021 Cup in Wisconsin, and the 2023 Cup in Rome.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," Sean O'Flaherty, McIlroy's manager, shared on Tuesday. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."