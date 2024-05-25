Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Dead at 30, Days After He Withdraws From Tournament in Colonial

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reached out to Murray's parents to offer his sympathies and respect their wish for the Fort Worth tournament to continue in Texas.

“We were devastated to learn—and are heartbroken to share—that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan wrote. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Monahan also announced that grief counselors would be available at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event, reflecting the deep impact of Murray's passing on those within the golfing community. He himself will be traveling to Texas to pay his respects.