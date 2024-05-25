50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram early Saturday morning to take shots at Rick Ross, telling his 32.7 million followers, " You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER A--, AND I R---- HER A--, AND SHE AIN'T EVEN KNOW IT!"

The Baby By Me rapper's comment section was flooded with people backing the attack on Ross and pointing out how early the post was made. Many users commented, "It's too early in the morning for this," and "I haven't even had my coffee yet."