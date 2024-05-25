Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Rick Ross Hits Back at 50 Cent With Accusations From Daphney Joy in Response to Social Media Beef Over Rap Lyrics

May 25 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Rapper Rick Ross clapped back after 50 Cent took shots at him for questionable lyrics about sexually abusing women in his music.

50 Cent called out Rock Ross' lyrics about 'r---.'

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram early Saturday morning to take shots at Rick Ross, telling his 32.7 million followers, " You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER A--, AND I R---- HER A--, AND SHE AIN'T EVEN KNOW IT!"

The Baby By Me rapper's comment section was flooded with people backing the attack on Ross and pointing out how early the post was made. Many users commented, "It's too early in the morning for this," and "I haven't even had my coffee yet."

Rick Ross brought up 50 Cent's own allegations.

One comment that stood out was from Ross himself, who brought up 50 Cent's heated history with his ex, Daphney Joy, with whom he is in a lengthy custody battle.

Ross wrote, "This was a lyric. Daphney Joy accused/says you sodomized and r---- her as you held her down in front of your son."

Daphney Joy accused 50 of sexually abusing her.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 50 Cent is taking legal action against his Joy over sexual assault allegations she made against the rapper after being dragged into Sean "Diddy" Combs' court drama.

50 Cent is seeking over $1 million in damages and a court order to force her to remove the post of her allegation, as well as refrain from other alleged defamatory remarks online.

The rapper is seeking full custody of their 11-year-old son after Rodney Jones' March 2024 lawsuit claiming that Joy worked as an alleged sex worker.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives," Joy posted on March 28.

"We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," she continued.

50 Cent has yet to respond to Rick Ross' comment or release a further statement regarding his beef with the 48-year-old rap and hip-hop legend.

