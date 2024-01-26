Your tip
50 Cent Sued for Striking Woman in Face With Thrown Microphone During August Concert: Report

50 Cent was sued this week by the woman he allegedly struck in the face with a thrown microphone during a concert back in August.

Jan. 26 2024

50 Cent was sued this week by the woman he allegedly struck in the face with a thrown microphone during a concert back in August, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come months after 50 Cent, 48, was accused of hitting Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the face with a microphone, Monegain sued the rapper for lost wages, medical expenses, and other expenses resulting from the incident.

50 Cent, 48, was accused of hitting Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the face with a microphone on August 30.

According to court documents obtained by the Blast, the Power 106 host suffered severe injuries after being struck by 50 Cent’s thrown microphone.

She also claimed to still suffer from emotional distress connected to the August 30 incident.

“On or about August 30, 2023, Bryhana was lawfully on the concert stage and in the crowd watching Defendants G-Unit and 50 Cent’s performance when he realized his microphone was not working, and threw the microphone towards a crowed area, causing the microphone to strike her face and left wrist and resulting in severe and permanent injuries,” the lawsuit filed this week read.

Monegain was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after she sustained a concussion, a cut to the forehead, “pain in her left wrist,” and a host of other injuries.

Monegain sued 50 Cent for lost wages, medical expenses, and other expenses resulting from the incident.

“Immediately after the incident, she was transported by ambulance to the Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to, a concussion, laceration over her forehead, and pain in her left wrist,” the new filing continued.

“She complained of dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity, and nausea.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monegain initially filed a criminal felony battery report against 50 Cent following the thrown microphone incident at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on August 30.

Monegain told the LAPD at the time that the rapper looked directly at her before throwing the microphone into the crowd and hitting her in the face and left wrist.

Monegain initially filed a criminal felony battery report against 50 Cent following the thrown microphone incident.

50 Cent’s attorney, Scott Leemon, later refuted Monegain’s allegations. Leemon insisted that the rapper “would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”

"Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” 50 Cent’s attorney said in a statement to RadarOnline.com on August 31.

“Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed," he added at the time.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office opted not to pursue the matter.

Although 50 Cent was investigated for battery by the authorities, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office ultimately opted not to pursue the matter.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office also decided not to file criminal charges against the rapper in connection to the microphone incident at the Crypto.com Arena on August 30.

