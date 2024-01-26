50 Cent Sued for Striking Woman in Face With Thrown Microphone During August Concert: Report

50 Cent was sued this week by the woman he allegedly struck in the face with a thrown microphone during a concert back in August, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come months after 50 Cent, 48, was accused of hitting Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the face with a microphone, Monegain sued the rapper for lost wages, medical expenses, and other expenses resulting from the incident.