Power 106 Host Struck in Head by 50 Cent's Microphone Files Police Report, Sources Say Rapper Didn't Intend to Hit Woman

The incident closely mirrored one involving fellow rapper Cardi B, who threw her microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her while she was on stage in Las Vegas in July. At the time, she was performing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow.

A concertgoer later filed a report with the LVMPD, but the WAP hitmaker was cleared due to a lack of evidence.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," police said in an update.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," her attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld added in a separate statement.