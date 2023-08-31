Power 106 Host Struck in Head by 50 Cent's Microphone Files Police Report, Sources Say Rapper Didn't Intend to Hit Woman
The woman struck in the head by 50 Cent's microphone revealed to be a Power 106 host has filed a criminal felony battery report over her injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Radio personality Bryhana Monegain took the legal route Wednesday night, telling cops the Window Shopper rapper looked directly at her before throwing the mic into the crowd.
50 was ready to rock the stage with fellow hip-hop star YG at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, last evening as part of his "Final Lap" tour 2023 and kept being handed faulty microphones — four in total — which is when he appeared to grow frustrated.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that 50 Cent was throwing the equipment down into the pit, not out into the crowd and he never intended to hit anyone as the pit isn't supposed to have people there.
He wasn't targeting the woman, insiders said, noting she wasn't supposed to be in the restricted area.
A graphic photo captured after the incident showed Monegain with a laceration above her right eyebrow with bloody towels and gauze bandages. Law enforcement sources believe 50 Cent chucked the mic at his crew in the production area and hit the victim, per TMZ.
The In da Club performer is now a suspect in the criminal felony battery report. RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for 50 Cent for comment.
The incident closely mirrored one involving fellow rapper Cardi B, who threw her microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her while she was on stage in Las Vegas in July. At the time, she was performing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow.
A concertgoer later filed a report with the LVMPD, but the WAP hitmaker was cleared due to a lack of evidence.
"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," police said in an update.
"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," her attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld added in a separate statement.
The microphone was auctioned for charity on eBay, selling to the highest bidder for a whopping $99,900 after more than 120 people made offers. The funds are going to Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Monegain has not yet publicly addressed the incident involving 50 Cent, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
50 Cent, for his part, has not spoken out about the incident or the police investigation.