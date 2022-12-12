50 Cent Scores Small Victory In Penile Enhancement Fight After Judge Rules Lawsuit Against MedSpa Can Move Forward
50 Cent got an early Christmas present because his penile enhancement lawsuit against a medspa can continue. In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge in Miami ruled on Monday that the rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson III — can move forward with his lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, rejecting her request to dismiss the legal battle.
"This matter is before the Court on the motion to dismiss filed by Defendants Angela Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. Having carefully considered the briefing and relevant legal authorities, the Court denies the motion," the documents read.
Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. signed his John Hancock on the ruling, revealing several reasons why he sided with the In Da Club rapper, including that "Florida law prohibits the unauthorized publication of a person’s name or likeness for a commercial or advertising purpose."
"For these reasons, the Court denies the Defendants’ motion to dismiss in its totality. All of Jackson’s claims remain viable. The parties will continue to observe the deadlines set forth in the Court’s Scheduling Order, and are reminded that they may, at any time, file a motion requesting a settlement conference before United States Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman," Judge Scola added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, 50 Cent sued Angela and her business in September, claiming he took an innocent photo with her because he thought she was a fan — but she allegedly used the picture to promote her company without his permission, falsely suggesting that he received penile enhancement surgery from the MedSpa, claiming the implication has damaged his "reputation and dignity."
He said the use of the unauthorized photo is an "invasion of privacy" and a "false endorsement." Angela's attorney hit back by claiming the rapper did receive services at Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa but said it wasn't for penile enhancement.
"Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business," her lawyer, Darren Heitner, told TMZ.