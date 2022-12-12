Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > 50 Cent
Exclusive

50 Cent Scores Small Victory In Penile Enhancement Fight After Judge Rules Lawsuit Against MedSpa Can Move Forward

cent penile enhancement lawsuit surgery moving forward
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 12 2022, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

50 Cent got an early Christmas present because his penile enhancement lawsuit against a medspa can continue. In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge in Miami ruled on Monday that the rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson III — can move forward with his lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, rejecting her request to dismiss the legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement

"This matter is before the Court on the motion to dismiss filed by Defendants Angela Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. Having carefully considered the briefing and relevant legal authorities, the Court denies the motion," the documents read.

Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. signed his John Hancock on the ruling, revealing several reasons why he sided with the In Da Club rapper, including that "Florida law prohibits the unauthorized publication of a person’s name or likeness for a commercial or advertising purpose."

cent penile enhancement lawsuit surgery moving forward
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"For these reasons, the Court denies the Defendants’ motion to dismiss in its totality. All of Jackson’s claims remain viable. The parties will continue to observe the deadlines set forth in the Court’s Scheduling Order, and are reminded that they may, at any time, file a motion requesting a settlement conference before United States Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman," Judge Scola added.

cent penile enhancement lawsuit surgery moving forward
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, 50 Cent sued Angela and her business in September, claiming he took an innocent photo with her because he thought she was a fan — but she allegedly used the picture to promote her company without his permission, falsely suggesting that he received penile enhancement surgery from the MedSpa, claiming the implication has damaged his "reputation and dignity."

cent penile enhancement lawsuit surgery moving forward
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

He said the use of the unauthorized photo is an "invasion of privacy" and a "false endorsement." Angela's attorney hit back by claiming the rapper did receive services at Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa but said it wasn't for penile enhancement.

"Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business," her lawyer, Darren Heitner, told TMZ.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.