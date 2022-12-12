50 Cent Scores Small Victory In Penile Enhancement Fight After Judge Rules Lawsuit Against MedSpa Can Move Forward

"This matter is before the Court on the motion to dismiss filed by Defendants Angela Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. Having carefully considered the briefing and relevant legal authorities, the Court denies the motion," the documents read.

Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. signed his John Hancock on the ruling, revealing several reasons why he sided with the In Da Club rapper, including that "Florida law prohibits the unauthorized publication of a person’s name or likeness for a commercial or advertising purpose."