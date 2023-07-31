Cardi B Suspect for Battery After Hurling Microphone at Audience Member
Cardi B is now a suspect for battery after launching her microphone at a woman in Sin City, RadarOnline.com has learned. The female who was struck by the rapper's flying mic at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday ran to the Las Vegas Metro PD the following day to report the incident.
The woman allegedly told law enforcement she was hit with an item thrown from the stage, reported TMZ. It's unclear if she informed officers that she tossed liquid on the WAP rapper first.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cardi hurled her microphone at an audience member over the weekend after the person threw a drink at her.
The incident was caught on tape. Cardi lost her cool and chucked the microphone into the packed crowd. The rapper was in the middle of singing Bodak Yellow when she was doused with liquid. The music kept going, but Cardi stopped singing and paused to give the audience member a death stare before chucking her microphone in the person's direction.
In the viral video, Cardi's security team jumped into action. Several men in black jumped off the stage and removed the audience member.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the rapper's rep for comment.
This isn't the first time that Cardi has retaliated with violence. In 2022, she pled guilty to assault over a 2018 incident in a New York strip club. The Grammy winner took the plea deal to avoid prison time.
She was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. 10 other charges were dismissed.
Cardi was sentenced to 15 days of community service and ordered to stay away from the victims for three years. Prosecutors argued that the rapper threw objects — like champagne bottles — at two sisters who bartended at the strip club while also ordering her entourage to attack them.
It was claimed that Cardi believed one of the women was having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.
Cardi is just the latest singer to get something thrown at her while performing. Last month, Bebe Rexha suffered a bruised eye after an audience member threw a phone at her during a performance in Manhattan. Bebe required stitches after the phone split her eyebrow open.
Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault. He reportedly told police that he "thought it would be funny" to hit the singer with his phone.