Bromance: Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Golfs With Jeannie Mai's Estranged Husband Jeezy During Bitter Divorce Battles
Porsha Williams and Jeannie Mai's exes appear to be bonding following the end of their marriages. Simon Guobadia and Jeezy looked unbothered by their drama with their soon-to-be ex-wives making headlines amid their nasty divorce battles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unusual pair spent a day on the golf course together on Thursday — the same day two massive stories broke in their court wars.
Simon was married to Porsha for only 15 months before she filed for divorce in February. Jeannie and Jeezy wed in March 2021. He filed to end their two-year marriage in September 2023.
The single studs dressed casually for their time on the green.
Simon wore a salmon-colored polo with black trousers and a baseball cap while Jeezy donned a printed black-and-white shirt and shorts. The men posed for a group shot with several male friends, which Porsha's estranged husband shared on social media.
"I’m grateful to share a brotherhood with this gentlemen," Simon captioned the picture, adding the hashtag, "Black excellence."
During the all-male afternoon outing, Simon and Jeezy's marital woes seemed to be the last thing on their minds. Meanwhile, two major stories in their divorce cases broke on the same day.
RadarOnline.com obtained terrifying images of Jeezy walking around the home he shared with Jeannie and their two-year-old daughter with an AK-47.
Jeannie also included photos of several weapons around the house that she claimed he left unattended. The pictures were included in their divorce battle, in which she expressed concern about their child's wellbeing. Jeannie and Jeezy are fighting over custody of their daughter, with the ex-TV host accusing him of child neglect. He denied the accusations.
She also accused him of domestic violence, providing the court with shocking photos of her bruises that she claimed came from her estranged husband. Jeezy also denied the domestic violence allegations.
Simon's personal life is also being slashed across headlines. We broke the story on Thursday — Simon filed legal documents in which he accused Porsha of trying to ruin his reputation.
He included a "threatening text" allegedly sent from his ex to argue that she planned on "exposing him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule."
RadarOnline.com obtained the text message sent on March 11 at 10:17 PM.
“Listen I suggest you stop spreading lies about me. I am holding your truth but I won’t for long if you are going to continue to lie on," the alleged message from Porsha read.
While Simon and Jeezy are fighting their exes over their prenuptial agreement, the rapper is also battling Jeannie over custody of their young daughter.