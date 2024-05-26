'Seinfeld' Actor Michael Richards Reveals He Was the Result of Sexual Abuse: 'I Have a Temper, and It Stems From That Unwantedness'
Actor and comedian Michael Richards, known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, is currently promoting his new memoir, Entrances And Exits, set to be released on June 4.
In his upcoming book, Richards delves into personal revelations that shed light on his tumultuous past. Among the candid revelations in the memoir is the startling admission that Richards' mother had been dishonest about his father's identity during his formative years.
Initially, Richard's mother allegedly told him that his father had died in World War II and then later changed the story to a fatal car crash. However, after Richards confronted her with discrepancies, she finally confessed that he was the result of a sexual assault against her.
Upon learning the truth, Richards expressed his devastation, feeling unwanted and unloved. These revelations provided context for his lifelong struggles with feelings of inadequacy and anger.
'I had to come to terms with knowing I was unwanted or that my mother wanted to get rid of me,' the Culver City, California native said.
'It is definitely something that I have had to look into over the years to discover how my anger arises out of a feeling of inferiority,' Richards explained. 'I have a temper, and it stems from that unwantedness, not being acceptable, not being understood, not being good enough to be liked or even loved.'
The misinformation extended to his last name, "Richards," which he said was fabricated to shield him from the grim reality of his conception.
Richards' memoir not only delves into his past traumas but also sheds light on his ongoing struggles with self-worth and acceptance.
'I said no to the offer of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I didn't feel deserving,' he admitted, before adding, 'I said no to hosting Saturday Night Live twice because I didn't feel good enough.'
Richards continued, 'I'd think, "I don’t like myself as much as they like me. They wouldn't like me if they knew the real me, the person behind the character that they're laughing at."'
Despite turning down career opportunities due to feelings of unworthiness, Richards has found solace in introspection and personal growth.
In addition to his family revelations, Richards also disclosed a secret battle with prostate cancer in 2018, which led to immediate surgery to remove the entire prostate.
"I thought, 'Well, this is my time. I'm ready to go,'" Richards told People. "But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later, and I heard myself saying, 'I've got a 9-year-old, and I'd like to be around for him.'"
Today, Richards leads a quieter life, relishing his roles as a husband to actress Beth Skipp and a father to their son Antonio.