Richards' memoir not only delves into his past traumas but also sheds light on his ongoing struggles with self-worth and acceptance.

'I said no to the offer of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I didn't feel deserving,' he admitted, before adding, 'I said no to hosting Saturday Night Live twice because I didn't feel good enough.'

Richards continued, 'I'd think, "I don’t like myself as much as they like me. They wouldn't like me if they knew the real me, the person behind the character that they're laughing at."'

Despite turning down career opportunities due to feelings of unworthiness, Richards has found solace in introspection and personal growth.

