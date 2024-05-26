Minaj, who is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Europe, documented the encounter with officials on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, an official is heard mentioning drugs, which she denied. Despite her protests and request for legal representation, she was eventually taken into custody.

The incident led to the postponement of Minaj's scheduled show in Manchester, with Live Nation announcing that the performance would be rescheduled.

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible,” Live Nation said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”

“I love you, and I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” Minaj said in a video shared by a fan account on social media.