‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Angelina Jolie ‘Turning Kids Against’ Brad Pitt, Ex-Bodyguard Claims
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's longtime bodyguard revealed how she allegedly turned his kids against their father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Together, Brad and Angelina share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Nineteen-year-old Zahara was the first of the brood to publicly disavow their dad. During her sorority's induction ceremony last November, she announced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," noticeably dropping her famous father's last name.
On May 3, choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter praised 18-year-old Shiloh's "energy" and tagged her Instagram in a post, revealing that the talented young dancer also uses the last name Jolie.
Then, in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, which opened on Broadway on May 14, producer Angelina's 15-year-old assistant was listed simply as Vivienne Jolie.
"It's heartbreaking," said a source. "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
The exes' former bodyguard appeared to blame the Maleficent star for the rift.
Security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, spilled what he witnessed in bombshell court documents related to the exes' battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.
According to Webb, an employee of his overhead Angelina "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits" and planned to testify to that at a custody hearing.
The source noted that the documents "basically confirmed Brad's biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids' relationship with him."
Webb additionally accused Angelina of trying to silence his employees. Angelina's assistant "told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie might be testifying in the family court case," Webb claimed.
"[He] then asked me to stop these individuals from testifying." The assistant reminded him that if they did, "Ms. Jolie would sue them."
Their bodyguards reportedly know the truth.
"They know Brad and Angie's intimate secrets and could say in court, 'I saw everything,'" the source said, adding that both Webb and his security employees "were witness to their toxic marriage and the impact the behind-the-scenes drama had on their children."
So far, they've all been quiet. But "one of the two individuals specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena," Webb stated in a 12-page statement that was provided by Brad's lawyers to show his ex-wife routinely used NDAs despite refusing to sign one for Brad.
"The bodyguards are willing to risk Angelina's wrath to share what they have witnessed," the source stressed.
If that's the case, "It could blow the case wide open," the insider added. "These men were with Hollywood's most famous couple when their marriage fell apart — they may finally reveal what really happened, once and for all."
