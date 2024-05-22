Angelina Jolie fought tirelessly against the request to turn over past NDAs to ex Brad Pitt in the ongoing court war over their Château Miraval winery, but now the actress must comply with the judge's order.

In a ruling made public earlier today, RadarOnline.com has learned that Judge Lia Martin dismissed Jolie's objections and ultimately sided with the motion filed by Pitt's team, demanding the actress produce every NDA she signed with a third party from 2014 to 2022.

She must now do so "within 60 calendar days of this Order, all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody or control that are responsive to" Pitt's request.