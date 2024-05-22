Angelina Jolie Ordered to Turn Over Every NDA She Signed During 8-Year Period as $350 Million Brad Pitt Winery Battle Heats Up
Angelina Jolie fought tirelessly against the request to turn over past NDAs to ex Brad Pitt in the ongoing court war over their Château Miraval winery, but now the actress must comply with the judge's order.
In a ruling made public earlier today, RadarOnline.com has learned that Judge Lia Martin dismissed Jolie's objections and ultimately sided with the motion filed by Pitt's team, demanding the actress produce every NDA she signed with a third party from 2014 to 2022.
She must now do so "within 60 calendar days of this Order, all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody or control that are responsive to" Pitt's request.
As we previously reported, Jolie's lawyers felt it was an "unreasonable" ask, describing the request as "expensive," "wasteful" and "abusive" in addition to being an invasion of privacy.
Jolie's team has claimed that Pitt asked her to sign the dotted line on an expansive NDA in their Miraval deal because he was trying to silence her from speaking about abuse allegations and more, which is why she opted to go elsewhere.
Brangelina have been duking it out over Jolie's decision to sell her stake in their French winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who controls the Stoli Group, in 2021.
"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," according to the lawsuit.
Pitt claimed that she unfairly sold the stake out from under him and that he only requested the NDAs to prove his request was not egregious.
A source close to the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star told PEOPLE the ruling was a "significant blow to the credibility" of Jolie's claims and a "strong statement challenging them to match their rhetoric with actual facts, which they consistently have been not been able to do."
Paul Murphy, one of Jolie's attorneys, said this new development may allow his client to demand documents related to Pitt's alleged abuses, which he has denied.
"Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt's last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct," Murphy said. "We are more than happy to turn them over and we are gratified that the Court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt's conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case."
"The judge's ruling completely opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt's abuse. We welcome that transparency in all parties' discovery responses, including Mr. Pitt's."