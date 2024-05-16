Judge Sides With Brad Pitt, 'Inclined' to Grant Motion Forcing Ex Angelina Jolie to Turn Over Staff NDAs in Winery Court Battle

Jolie's attorneys disagreed with the judge's tentative ruling, according to Daily Mail.

Lawyer Paul Murphy asked the judge to consider several factors, including to limit the release of the NDAs signed by Jolie only in 2020 to 2021, and not any related to her companies, according to the report.

"I don't see this as a character question," the judge said in L.A. court on Thursday, noting the final order would be rendered by this afternoon.