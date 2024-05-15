'Her Movement Is Crazy': Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Dance Skills in New Video
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old daughter of estranged power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, showed off her impressive dance skills in a recent video shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the clip, Shiloh can be seen rocking a buzz cut while she busts some moves to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.
"Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj," Carter captioned the post.
"She will be a future star in the dance world! Good for her! She gots the move!" one user commented.
"Wow, her confidence as a dancer has grown. She ate it up," someone else wrote.
"So freeing to watch," another fan said.
Shiloh's dance videos previously went viral in 2022, prompting Brad to get emotional in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It brings a tear to the eye. She's very beautiful," he gushed. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."
That same year, an insider told Us Weekly that "Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”
“Shiloh loves dancing,” the source added. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff. The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.”
Although Brad and Angelina are able to find common ground as proud parents, they've been bitter enemies since their split in 2016. Angelina has accused Brad of physical abuse, and they've been locked in a years-long legal battle over custody of their children and their French winery Chateau Miraval.
As RadarOnline.com reported in March, Brad was "thrilled" when Shiloh, who turns 18 on May 27, expressed a desire to leave her mom's place and move in with him.
The estranged couple also shares adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.