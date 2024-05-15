'Her Movement Is Crazy': Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Dance Skills in New Video

Shiloh's dance videos previously went viral in 2022, prompting Brad to get emotional in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It brings a tear to the eye. She's very beautiful," he gushed. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

That same year, an insider told Us Weekly that "Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

“Shiloh loves dancing,” the source added. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff. The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.”