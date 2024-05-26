Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Prince William

‘It Doesn’t Help’: Prince William’s Absence Making Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle ‘More Difficult'

prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has remained out of public life since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

By:

May 26 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

While Kate Middleton privately battles cancer, her husband, Prince William, has been away performing royal duties — which insiders claim has made her recovery "more difficult," RadarOnline.com has learned.

After Kate wasn't seen for months, sparking conspiracy theories about her health and marriage, the queen-in-waiting made a shocking announcement in late March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton
Source: BBC STUDIOS/THE ROYAL FAMILY CHANNEL/YOUTUBE

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in a video address in March.

While Kate has continued to remain out of the public spotlight, William hasn't missed a beat when it comes to performing his royal duties.

Insiders revealed the royal family is under great strain due to both Kate and King Charles' cancer battles, particularly due to a decreased amount of working royals available to fill their absence with disgraced Prince Andrew out of the picture — and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the U.K. in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton health update wont return work until cleared medical team
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Kate has 'guilt' over not returning to royal duties amid her recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, guilt from putting her royal duties on hold and the absence of her husband has taken a toll on Kate's recovery. It's reportedly been tough to watch the king return to royal duties months following his unspecified diagnosis in February.

"Kate has guilt that Charles, who's also battling cancer, is out there doing his part," the insider said.

"It doesn't help that William has been away from home more, so Kate's main support and shoulder to lean on isn't always around," the insider said, admitting that though Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, has been helping care for the kids, "William's absence makes things more difficult."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's reportedly been honest with her husband, though.

"She told him about the pressure she's feeling," the source revealed. "He was sympathetic and supportive, insisting she stop worrying and take as much time as is needed."

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement
prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince William was said to be 'sympathetic' and 'supportive' to Kate's worries.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of feeling wholly reassured, however, his response reportedly made her question everything, the source said — including her value to the royal family and who she is without her title.

"She's spiraled at times," the insider claimed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton health update wont return work until cleared medical team
Source: MEGA

Sources noted Kate knows her health needs to be her top priority.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, Kate knows that her health needs to be her top priority. So, she's been trying to make peace with the situation and treat this recovery period as one of her duties.

"Her decision to stay in hiding might be shocking to some. But Kate wants to make sure she's here for her family — and the crown — for a long time."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.