‘It Doesn’t Help’: Prince William’s Absence Making Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle ‘More Difficult'
While Kate Middleton privately battles cancer, her husband, Prince William, has been away performing royal duties — which insiders claim has made her recovery "more difficult," RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Kate wasn't seen for months, sparking conspiracy theories about her health and marriage, the queen-in-waiting made a shocking announcement in late March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
While Kate has continued to remain out of the public spotlight, William hasn't missed a beat when it comes to performing his royal duties.
Insiders revealed the royal family is under great strain due to both Kate and King Charles' cancer battles, particularly due to a decreased amount of working royals available to fill their absence with disgraced Prince Andrew out of the picture — and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the U.K. in 2020.
According to sources, guilt from putting her royal duties on hold and the absence of her husband has taken a toll on Kate's recovery. It's reportedly been tough to watch the king return to royal duties months following his unspecified diagnosis in February.
"Kate has guilt that Charles, who's also battling cancer, is out there doing his part," the insider said.
"It doesn't help that William has been away from home more, so Kate's main support and shoulder to lean on isn't always around," the insider said, admitting that though Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, has been helping care for the kids, "William's absence makes things more difficult."
Kate's reportedly been honest with her husband, though.
"She told him about the pressure she's feeling," the source revealed. "He was sympathetic and supportive, insisting she stop worrying and take as much time as is needed."
- King Charles and Prince William Suddenly Cancel Royal Engagements Ahead of Surprise Election
- Prince William 'Terrified' Renegade Royals Meghan and Harry Could Become 'Public Face of the Royal Family' During Health Crisis
- Royal Love Story: Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared 'Special Connection' Long Before He Became Her 'Rock' in Health Battle
Instead of feeling wholly reassured, however, his response reportedly made her question everything, the source said — including her value to the royal family and who she is without her title.
"She's spiraled at times," the insider claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ultimately, Kate knows that her health needs to be her top priority. So, she's been trying to make peace with the situation and treat this recovery period as one of her duties.
"Her decision to stay in hiding might be shocking to some. But Kate wants to make sure she's here for her family — and the crown — for a long time."