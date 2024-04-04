Kate Middleton's Mom Aims to 'Shield' Cancer-Stricken Daughter From Family's Money Woes as Company Collapses

Kate Middleton's mom is determined to protect her cancer-stricken daughter from the stress of the family's financial woes.

The Middletons are facing nearly $330k in debt as their party supply business collapses following difficulties last year, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Party Pieces, the company founded by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, ran into a deficit of more than $3 million in June and couldn't cover insolvency firm costs, as The Times of London reported this week.

“Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” Royal commentator Afua Hagan told Us Weekly on Thursday.