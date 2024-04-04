Kate Middleton's Mom Aims to 'Shield' Cancer-Stricken Daughter From Family's Money Woes as Company Collapses
Kate Middleton's mom is determined to protect her cancer-stricken daughter from the stress of the family's financial woes.
The Middletons are facing nearly $330k in debt as their party supply business collapses following difficulties last year, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Party Pieces, the company founded by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, ran into a deficit of more than $3 million in June and couldn't cover insolvency firm costs, as The Times of London reported this week.
“Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” Royal commentator Afua Hagan told Us Weekly on Thursday.
Several major investors reportedly backed out of the company after entering into a partnership with American retailers in 2021. The Middletons then found themselves unable to pay experts they hired from a restructuring firm as the company collapsed, according to the Times of London report.
Hagan said Carole was especially focused on prioritizing her daughter's health while the princess is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.
“It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this,” Hagan told Us Weekly.
An insider also noted the Middletons didn't want their other children, Pippa and James, to be concerned about the money troubles.
“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry,” the source told Us Weekly.
"Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” the source said. “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”
- 'The View' Hosts 'Deeply Remorseful' for Fueling Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories After Discovering Cancer Diagnosis
- William and Kate Set Aside 'Harry Problem' After Kate's Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Have 'No Immediate Plans' for Reconciliation: Sources
- 'North Korea Type Propaganda': Harry and Meghan Ally Questions the Authenticity of the Royal Family's Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis Video
The Princess of Wales revealed on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She said the news came as a "huge shock."
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate, 42, said in a video posted to social media.
Kate and her husband Prince William have kept a low profile since the public announcement, focusing on spending time with their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as they navigate the difficult time quietly.
“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the princess said.
She added that she was "well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carole has remained steadfast in supporting her daughter since Kate's diagnosis.
A source previously told Us Weekly, "Kate's mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate."
Middleton's diagnosis came shortly after King Charles III announced in February that he, too, had cancer.
The 75-year-old monarch said he admired his daughter-in-law's strength and bravery, and that the two had "remained in the closest contact."