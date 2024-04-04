Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Mom Aims to 'Shield' Cancer-Stricken Daughter From Family's Money Woes as Company Collapses

kate carole middleton mega
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's mom, Carole, is determined to shield her daughter from the family's financial woes.

By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton's mom is determined to protect her cancer-stricken daughter from the stress of the family's financial woes.

The Middletons are facing nearly $330k in debt as their party supply business collapses following difficulties last year, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Party Pieces, the company founded by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, ran into a deficit of more than $3 million in June and couldn't cover insolvency firm costs, as The Times of London reported this week.

“Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” Royal commentator Afua Hagan told Us Weekly on Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement
michael carole middleton mega
Source: MEGA

Party Pieces, the company founded by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, has collapsed due to financial difficulties, according to a new report.

Several major investors reportedly backed out of the company after entering into a partnership with American retailers in 2021. The Middletons then found themselves unable to pay experts they hired from a restructuring firm as the company collapsed, according to the Times of London report.

Hagan said Carole was especially focused on prioritizing her daughter's health while the princess is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this,” Hagan told Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton mega
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider also noted the Middletons didn't want their other children, Pippa and James, to be concerned about the money troubles.

“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry,” the source told Us Weekly.

"Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” the source said. “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

The prince and princess of Wales have been keeping a low profile since the announcement of Kate's cancer diagnosis.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

The Princess of Wales revealed on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She said the news came as a "huge shock."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate, 42, said in a video posted to social media.

Kate and her husband Prince William have kept a low profile since the public announcement, focusing on spending time with their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as they navigate the difficult time quietly.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles
Source: MEGA

Kate's announcement came shortly after King Charles III announced in February that he had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the princess said.

She added that she was "well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Carole has remained steadfast in supporting her daughter since Kate's diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

A source previously told Us Weekly, "Kate's mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate."

Middleton's diagnosis came shortly after King Charles III announced in February that he, too, had cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch said he admired his daughter-in-law's strength and bravery, and that the two had "remained in the closest contact."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.