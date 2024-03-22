By Her Side: Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Showing Unwavering Support After Cancer Diagnosis, Sources Say
Kate Middleton's mother, Carole, is remaining by her daughter's side and being an unwavering support as the Princess of Wales bravely undergoes treatment amid her cancer battle.
The royal family has rallied together amid news of her health discovered in the wake of abdominal surgery done earlier this year in January.
The future queen of England said doctors were of the belief that her condition was not cancerous, but tests completed after the procedure found that "cancer had been present," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate shared in a video released on Friday morning via her official X, formerly Twitter, account with Prince William.
Speculation has run rampant in recent weeks, leading to the announcement from Kate who told the world how grateful she is for the kind messages of support as she vowed to focus on her full recovery.
Kate further explained that she and William needed time to process the information and share it with their young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in an "appropriate" manner. "As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits."
Meanwhile, "Kate's mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate," a source told Us Weekly of Carole. Kate's loved ones, including siblings Pippa and James are also helping to keep her spirits uplifted.
The Princess is the daughter of Carole, with whom she was seen driving in a car near Windsor Castle earlier this month, and Michael Middleton.
In a statement shared via the palace, King Charles commended his beloved daughter-in-law for her strength and bravery after his own cancer diagnosis was announced in February, revealing they have "remained in the closest contact" in recent weeks.
"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope," she said. "You are not alone."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also spoke out Friday, stating, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."