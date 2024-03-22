By Her Side: Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Showing Unwavering Support After Cancer Diagnosis, Sources Say

The future queen of England said doctors were of the belief that her condition was not cancerous, but tests completed after the procedure found that "cancer had been present," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate shared in a video released on Friday morning via her official X, formerly Twitter, account with Prince William.

Speculation has run rampant in recent weeks, leading to the announcement from Kate who told the world how grateful she is for the kind messages of support as she vowed to focus on her full recovery.