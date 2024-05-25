'Best Ever Look': Miley Cyrus' Unrecognizable After Bold New Makeover in 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman'

The actress and singer showcased her dark brunette hair, styled with face-framing layers and a middle part, which highlighted her captivating features.

The star's loose waves and voluminous crown, paired with a brown vest top, grey mini skirt, blazer, and black belt, created a chic and trendy look that has been receiving rave reviews from fans.

Completing her ensemble with glowing bronzy makeup and a timeless nude lipstick, Miley exuded elegance and confidence during her talk show appearance.