'Best Ever Look': Miley Cyrus' Unrecognizable After Bold New Makeover in 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman'

Source: TERENCE PATRICK/NETFLIX
May 25 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

In a recent appearance on Netflix's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Miley Cyrus unveiled a new hairstyle that has captured the attention of her fans and the internet alike.

Source: TERENCE PATRICK/NETFLIX

Miley Cyrus debuted her new look.

The actress and singer showcased her dark brunette hair, styled with face-framing layers and a middle part, which highlighted her captivating features.

The star's loose waves and voluminous crown, paired with a brown vest top, grey mini skirt, blazer, and black belt, created a chic and trendy look that has been receiving rave reviews from fans.

Completing her ensemble with glowing bronzy makeup and a timeless nude lipstick, Miley exuded elegance and confidence during her talk show appearance.

Source: mega

The actress and singer showcased her dark brunette hair.

One fan expressed their anticipation for Miley's new look becoming a summer trend, stating, "New brunette era Miley, we won y'all." Others admired her versatility, commenting that "any hairstyle looks good on her."

Comparisons to Miley's iconic Hannah Montana character were also drawn, with fans praising her youthful and radiant appearance.

In addition to the excitement surrounding Miley's hair transformation, fans recently marveled at a throwback photo shared by her mother, Tish Cyrus, on Instagram.

The snapshot from the early nineties showcased Tish's striking resemblance to her daughter, with followers noting their shared features and beauty. Comments flooded in, with admirers acknowledging Tish as the source of Miley's stunning looks.

Source: MEGA

Comparisons to Miley's iconic Hannah Montana character were also drawn.

One fan commented, "Literally every child looks like [you], so I’m convinced [you’re] actually MOTHER [red heart emoji] you’re gorgeous,” and signed off with an "xo."

Another follower said they could see “where Miley gets her gorgeous looks from” as they look “so much alike."

A third person called the pop singer a "total beauty," while another comment read, "I can't wait to see her new hair become the look of the summer."

Source: radar

Miley's evolving style and beauty choices continue to captivate her audience, with each new look sparking admiration and praise from fans worldwide.

Whether she's experimenting with new hairstyles or captivating audiences with her musical talents, Miley remains a captivating figure in the world of entertainment, with her evolving style and persona keeping fans eagerly anticipating her next move.

