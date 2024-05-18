Kate Middleton Overcoming 'Exhaustion and Nausea' From 'Grueling' Cancer Treatments
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton is putting on a brave face in front of her family, but is suffering from exhaustion, nausea and other grueling effects of her treatment, according to a new report.
"Kate and William are going through hell behind palace walls," a high-level royal courtier revealed as she and father-in-law King Charles both battle an undisclosed form of cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales is claimed to be going through "great lengths to hide" the discomfort she has been feeling — "especially from the children."
"Unfortunately, it's becoming more and more difficult," the tipster told the National Enquirer.
Kate announced her diagnosis in March, weeks after she underwent abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The royal addressed rumors of her well-being after going MIA, which reached an all-time high when a portrait that was shared to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K. was pulled by agencies due to suspicions of photo manipulation.
Kate cleared the air by issuing a public statement explaining that she does "occasionally experiment with editing," apologizing for "any confusion" over the picture.
William's college sweetheart described the news of her diagnosis as a "huge shock," explaining that she and her husband "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"As I have said to [our kids] I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate shared at the time.
- Prince William Carrying the Weight of the Monarchy as Wife Kate and Father Charles Battle Cancer: 'Everything Hinges on Her Well-Being'
- 'Heartbroken': Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Going Through Hell,' Their Pal Claims
- 9 Celebrity Couples Who Split and Got Back Together: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Prince William and Kate
The intensive treatments aimed at wiping out the cancer are now starting to take a "terrible toll," per the report which claimed that she is also dealing with hair and weight loss.
William is stepping up in every way he can for his father and wife, added the source, revealing he has often thought of what it's like to lose a mother at a young age after the 1997 death of his beloved mom, Princess Diana, following a car crash in Paris.
"He's trying to be [Kate's] rock while also taking care of the kids and still performing official duties. This is uncharted territory for them both."
The royal courtier added, "He's been cutting back on travel and doing more remote engagements, making it clear Kate and the children come first."
Insiders said Kate has been handling the treatments like a "warrior" and taking all the time she needs to rest and recover.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
New York-based Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not personally treated Kate, said it's a "destructive process" because the skin, hair, lining of the intestines and bone marrow are all affected. "Cancer is a physical and emotional burden unlike many other conditions."