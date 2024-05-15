Your tip
Approved: Cher and Son Elijah Allman's Conservatorship Hearing Postponed After Judge Signs Off on Singer's Request

cher son elijah blue allman fighting singer subpoenas medical records ucla conservatorship court bombshell declaration not mentally ill
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship battle will continue to drag out.

May 15 2024

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship battle will continue to drag out. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the legendary singer, 77, and her 47-year-old son's day in court has been postponed to September 13. Cher's legal fight to take control of Elijah's life and finances was on the books for June 11.

cher son elijah blue pause conservatorship fight agree to settle privately call off hearing
Source: MEGA

Cher filed for conservatorship of Elijah in December 2023.

RadarOnline.com told you first — the pair agreed to pump the brakes on their nasty conservatorship feud after Elijah, whom she welcomed with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, demanded the court deny his famous mom's request for his medical records. On May 7, Cher and her son participated in a private mediation with a retired judge.

"At the conclusion of the mediation, the Parties agreed to pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter," the docs stated.

cher son elijah blue pause conservatorship fight agree to settle privately call off hearing
Source: MEGA

Cher claimed he was an addict who suffered mental health issues.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer and Elijah asked for their hearing date to be pushed back in hopes of resolving their issues, and the judge signed off on their continuance request Tuesday.

"Having considered the concurrently filed Stipulated Ex Parte Application, and good cause therefor appearing, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED, as follows: The hearing currently set for June 11, 2024, is continued to September 13, 2024," the motion read.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher filed to be Elijah's conservator in December 2023, claiming he was "unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." She also accused him of blowing through $1 million of his inheritance by living the rockstar life, allegedly spending the money on drugs and fancy hotel rooms.

cher unable to locate son elijah blue allman ahead of conservatorship hearing divorce dismissed
Source: MEGA

Cher and Elijah recently participated in private mediation.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," she insisted.

cher unable to locate son elijah blue allman ahead of conservatorship hearing divorce dismissed
Source: MEGA

Elijah claimed his mom was "unfit" to serve as his conservator, charging that he was "clean and sober."

The Strong Enough singer demanded she be in charge of his finances and decisions, claiming he was an addict and suffered mental health issues. But Elijah fought back, claiming he was "clean and sober." He turned the tables on his mom by saying the "proposed conservator [Cher] is unfit to serve."

The Grammy winner also went after his wife, Marieangela King, claiming she did not support Elijah's sobriety, but King denied the allegations.

Cher and her son will face off in court over the conservatorship fight unless they come to a mutual understanding before the September hearing.

