Approved: Cher and Son Elijah Allman's Conservatorship Hearing Postponed After Judge Signs Off on Singer's Request

RadarOnline.com told you first — the pair agreed to pump the brakes on their nasty conservatorship feud after Elijah, whom she welcomed with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, demanded the court deny his famous mom's request for his medical records. On May 7, Cher and her son participated in a private mediation with a retired judge.

"At the conclusion of the mediation, the Parties agreed to pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter," the docs stated.