Approved: Cher and Son Elijah Allman's Conservatorship Hearing Postponed After Judge Signs Off on Singer's Request
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship battle will continue to drag out. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the legendary singer, 77, and her 47-year-old son's day in court has been postponed to September 13. Cher's legal fight to take control of Elijah's life and finances was on the books for June 11.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the pair agreed to pump the brakes on their nasty conservatorship feud after Elijah, whom she welcomed with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, demanded the court deny his famous mom's request for his medical records. On May 7, Cher and her son participated in a private mediation with a retired judge.
"At the conclusion of the mediation, the Parties agreed to pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter," the docs stated.
The If I Could Turn Back Time singer and Elijah asked for their hearing date to be pushed back in hopes of resolving their issues, and the judge signed off on their continuance request Tuesday.
"Having considered the concurrently filed Stipulated Ex Parte Application, and good cause therefor appearing, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED, as follows: The hearing currently set for June 11, 2024, is continued to September 13, 2024," the motion read.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher filed to be Elijah's conservator in December 2023, claiming he was "unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." She also accused him of blowing through $1 million of his inheritance by living the rockstar life, allegedly spending the money on drugs and fancy hotel rooms.
- Singer Cher Agrees to 'Pause' Fight to Place Troubled Son Elijah Allman Under Conservatorship After He Demands Sanctions Over Subpoenas
- Cher's Sons Disapprove of Her Desire to Throw an 'Obscenely Expensive' Wedding With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Report
- 27 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions
“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," she insisted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Strong Enough singer demanded she be in charge of his finances and decisions, claiming he was an addict and suffered mental health issues. But Elijah fought back, claiming he was "clean and sober." He turned the tables on his mom by saying the "proposed conservator [Cher] is unfit to serve."
The Grammy winner also went after his wife, Marieangela King, claiming she did not support Elijah's sobriety, but King denied the allegations.
Cher and her son will face off in court over the conservatorship fight unless they come to a mutual understanding before the September hearing.