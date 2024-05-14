Your tip
Singer Cher Agrees to 'Pause' Fight to Place Troubled Son Elijah Allman Under Conservatorship After He Demands Sanctions Over Subpoenas

Source: MEGA

The family battle is close to being over.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Singer Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman have agreed to pump the brakes on their nasty court battle — only weeks after he asked a court to shut down his famous mother from obtaining his medical records.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary pop star and her son, who she had with late musician Gregg Allman, participated in private mediation with a retired judge on May 7.

Source: MEGA

Cher said her son wasted $1 million of his inheritance.

They explained, "At the conclusion of the mediation, the Parties agreed to pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter."

The next hearing in Cher's fight to be named conservator for Elijah was scheduled for June 11. Cher and Elijah agreed to continue the hearing to a later date to allow them time to resolve their issues.

As we previously reported, Cher filed her petition to take over control of Elijah's life and finances in December 2023.

“Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s petition read. “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Source: MEGA

Cher said she feared for her son's life.

In court documents, Cher said her son did not have savings despite being paid out over $1 million from Allman's estate. She said he wasted it on drugs and fancy hotel rooms.

Cher called out her son's wife Marieangela King in court documents. She claimed her son's wife, “is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs. Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”

MORE ON:
Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher said she was deeply concerned for Elijah.

Marieangela denied the claims and said she supported Elijah's recovery.

She told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”

Recently, Elijah claimed in court he was several months sober. He opposed his mother's request and asked that it be denied.

Source: MEGA

Cher and Elijah worked out a deal at a recent hearing to pause the conservatorship fight in public.

Allman said his mom was “unfit” to serve as conservator over his life.

He added, “Further, my mom is seventy-seven years old and will be seventy-eight when this matter is heard. I have seen her suffer from depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate.”

The move to attempt to settle the matter privately comes after Elijah demanded sanctions for his mother sending subpoenas to various hospitals seeking his medical records.

