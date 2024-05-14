Home > Exclusives > Tamar Braxton Exclusive Tamar Braxton's Friend James Wright Serves Chrisean Rock With Legal Papers at Football Game Over Alleged Assault Source: MEGA; MEGA; INSTAGRAM James has officially served Chrisean with his lawsuit. By: Ryan Naumann May 14 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Tamar Braxton's friend James Wright had Chrisean Rock served his assault lawsuit after she posted her location on social media. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blueface's on-again, off-again girlfriend was handed the legal paperwork by a process server on May 4, 2024.

Source: @CHRISEAN/INSTAGRAM;@JAMESWRIGHTCHANEL/INSTAGRAM Rock was served with Wright's lawsuit.

The process server found the reality star/rapper at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles. Chrisean posted on social media she would be at the location for football practice at 6:30 PM. Her announcement caught Wright's process server's eye who utilized the information and served Chrisean at 5 PM on the day in question.

Source: @CHRISEAN/INSTAGRAM Rock is accused of assault and battery in the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wright sued Rock in February 2024 over an incident that went down on November 11, 2023, in Downtown Los Angeles. Wright said he was in a dressing room at The Novo when he started talking to Rock.

Source: @CHRISEAN/INSTAGRAM Wright is suing for unspecified damages.

The lawsuit claimed, "During the short conversation, [Rock] commented to [Wright] how nice he was and how different he was from everyone else at the event who had been mean to her. [Rock] was crying and visibly upset because she stated everyone was lying about her not being where she was supposed to be for her part of the performance. [Wright] believes and based thereon alleges that [Rock] was misinformed about her role that evening as she was only supposed to participate in the ending of the concert performance called the “twerk portion”." His petition added, "[Wright] believes and based thereon alleges that [Rock] thought she was supposed to have a larger performance role individually as a rap artist."

Source: @CHRISEAN/INSTAGRAM Wright said he had racked up medical bills over the incident.

Wright said he tried to console Rock. He said he suggested she was not in the right place during the show which upset Rock. "[Rock] became upset with [Wright] and stated that if he again said she was not where she was supposed to be she was going to hit him. [Wright] politely told Defendant, “I promise you, you were not on the side of the stage”. Wright said Rock "immediately, using using the hand she was wearing large, champion style rings, struck [him] several times in the face."

His suit said, "Following the assault, while [Rock] was being removed from the dressing room and continued to shout foul, obscene and insulting language toward Plaintiff such as, “f----- a-- n---- and “I’ll hit that Mother f----- again!”. Wright said he suffered two broken teeth, "multiple lacerations and contusions to his face and nose, as well as emotional distress." He said racked up medical bills for the injuries. His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. Rock has yet to respond.