Channing Tatum's Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Drags His Inner Circle into Messy Divorce Battle as She Fights For Cut of 'Magic Mike' Empire
Jenna Dewan revealed her plan to grill her ex-husband Channing Tatum's inner circle about his finances and her belief he created a series of LLCs to hide money from the Magic Mike franchise from her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dewan submitted the list of witnesses she plans to call to the stand in her upcoming divorce trial with Tatum.
As we first reported, Dewan and Tatum have yet to finalize their bitter divorce. The exes split in 2018. They quickly hashed out a custody agreement over their daughter Everly.
However, the parties have yet to resolve the issues of child support, spousal support, and the division of their assets. The biggest issue is over the split of profits from the various Magic Mike projects.
Tatum starred in the 2012 film — directed by Steven Soderberg — about a male stripper in Florida. The movie churned out two sequels, a live show, a reality show, and various other businesses with the Magic Mike name.
Dewan said she deserves a 50% cut of the profits since it was created during their marriage with community funds. In addition, sources claimed she feels she helped Tatum by finding dancers for the project and relocating her family during rehearsals.
- Jenna Dewan Slams Ex Channing Tatum as She Demands 50% Cut of His Profits From 'Magic Mike' Empire in Bitter Divorce
- Channing Tatum Accuses Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan of Refusing 'Numerous' Settlement Offers in Divorce as They Fight Over 'Magic Mike' Empire
- Channing Tatum Accuses Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan of Tarnishing ‘Magic Mike’ Empire With ‘Baseless’ Accusations in Divorce War
In a bombshell recent motion, Dewan's lawyer claimed Tatum was hiding assets. He accused her of tarnishing the brand with her accusations.
The lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”
Tatum denied the accusations. He said Dewan was aware of all business transactions and never hid money from her. The two are currently battling over whether they will have two trials — one over Magic Mike and a second over the rest of their issues. — or one trial. Dewan demanded two trials and said she needed time to grill Tatum's friends and business partners over the allegations.
Her witness list included Magic Mike director Soderberg, Tatum's longtime producing partner Reid Carolin, and producer Nick Wechsler. The actress will also depose a rep from Warner Bros, who released the film.
Other witnesses include Channing’s business manager Eric Fulton who Dewan said would, “testify regarding Channing’s business and financial activities during the marriage and after the date of separation including, but not limited to business and financial activities related to “Magic Mike”.
For his part, Tatum recently deposed Dewan's current fiancé Steve Kazee in the case. The judge has yet to rule on the motion for two separate trials.