WATCH: Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back at Fan Who Nearly Struck Her Onstage After Venting About Being 'Sabotaged'
Nicki Minaj looked stunned when a pink object was chucked at her from the crowd as she performed her hit single Starships in Detroit, dodging the item before tossing it back.
The rapper was dancing to her 2012 track when she was taken by surprise, gasping after managing to deflect the object with her arm while rocking the stage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She then crouched to grab it before throwing it back at the audience member in the video shared by Pop Crave on Sunday.
Minaj is one of several stars who has dealt with rowdy fans throwing objects onstage. The rapper vented about her frustrating experience in Montreal just days ago, claiming she was sabotaged while detailing a bizarre series of events.
"Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58 PM. Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I'd have to get on next. They thought wrong," she shared.
The chart-topping hitmaker said the flight schedule kept being pushed back despite having a 9:30 PM show scheduled in Canada, revealing the drama continued upon her arrival.
Minaj explained the experience was different from the last two times she visited for the OVO fest.
"They started searching through my personal purses. Usually, they take me to the car with my purses and check the bigger luggage. Nope. Not this time," she shared.
"They know I have a show, they know we're 20 mins away," Minaj vented. "They know we don't have a police escort. The sabotage be real but GOD IS REALER."
Minaj later noted that her husband, Kenneth Petty, joined her for the tour.
"They prob thought he was tryna come to the Montreal show. LMFAOOOOO. They wanted a moment 4 life. I love being the prettiest, smartest, most talented MAIN character on earth."
RadarOnline.com previously told you that the judge presiding over his criminal case approved Petty traveling from April 17, 2024, to July 14, 2024, permitting him to go overseas with Minaj.
Petty was likely there to support Minaj during her show in Detroit when she was nearly struck by the object.
Singer Bebe Rexha was hit on the forehead with a phone months ago during a concert in New York City, leading to her suffering a black eye.
The fan, who admitted he thought "it would be funny," was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.