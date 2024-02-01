Nicki Minaj's Barbz Plotting to Knock Megan Thee Stallion Off iTunes #1 Spot and Billboard Chart
Nicki Minaj fans are conspiring to kick Megan Thee Stallion from the number one spot on US iTunes after she snuck past right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro — but that's not the only chart they want her to disappear from, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nicki's Barbz will do anything to ensure Megan doesn't stay at the top of the iTunes chart or take over the Billboard one, and her diehards are doing so by encouraging each other to buy Shapiro's rap debut, Facts, and Jack Harlow's Lovin on Me.
Megan's Hiss knocked Shapiro out of #1 on iTunes despite Nicki supporting Ben's single on X, formerly Twitter.
"Wait til they “wake up” & listen to what Ben Shapiro is saying in #Facts. The 'outrage' on this one will be a tad bit delayed," the singer posted at 10:58 PM on Wednesday.
But that's not the only chart the Barbz are watching.
Megan is projecting to take one of the top two spots on Billboard Hot 100, but Harlow is giving her a run for her money with Lovin, so Nicki's fans are doing something about it.
Sources pointed out to RadarOnline.com that the Barbz concocted a plan to stream Harlow's song to prevent Megan from taking over the chart when the week is over. For those unfamiliar with the rap battle, Nicki waged war on Megan after she dropped a line about "Megan's Law" in Hiss.
"Megan's Law" forces sex offenders to make their information public, and Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.
In retaliation, Nicki released Big Foot, a song poking fun at Megan for getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. He's currently serving ten years in prison for the crime.
The battle for the number one spot this week is fierce, with Billboard pointing out that while there are others in the race, Megan, Harlow, and Shapiro are neck and neck on their chart and iTunes — but not if the Barbz get their way.
"Let’s buy jacks song so he stay number 1 and then he realise it was due to the barbz help and then we finally get daddy jack harlow x queen nicki minaj !!! DO WE AGREE BARBZ PLS DO IT FOR MY HORKNEENESS," one person posted to X.
She also encouraged Nicki and Harlow to "host a buying party together for both #BIGFOOT and #LovinOnMe."
"Bought @jackharlow song just to block @theestallion off that number one she’s trying to get off the @NICKIMINAJ clout," another admitted. "#BIGFOOT is a song that doesn’t have a full week of tracking and it was never a song @NICKIMINAJ meant to be number 1 but HISS shouldn’t either."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Harlow's rep for comment.