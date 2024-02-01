Nicki Minaj's Barbz Plotting to Knock Megan Thee Stallion Off iTunes #1 Spot and Billboard Chart

Nicki Minaj fans are conspiring to kick Megan Thee Stallion from the number one spot on US iTunes after she snuck past right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro — but that's not the only chart they want her to disappear from, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicki's Barbz will do anything to ensure Megan doesn't stay at the top of the iTunes chart or take over the Billboard one, and her diehards are doing so by encouraging each other to buy Shapiro's rap debut, Facts, and Jack Harlow's Lovin on Me.