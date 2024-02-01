Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Wanted a Rihanna Moment' and Milked Tory Lanez Shooting With CBS Interview
Nicki Minaj isn't done dragging Megan Thee Stallion — and this time, she brought Rihanna's darkest moment back into the conversation. Minaj went on X Spaces, co-hosted by Joe Budden, to promote her Megan diss track, Big Foot, but things took a hard left around the 17-minute mark when she accused her archenemy of wanting to have "a Rihanna moment" after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lanez is currently serving ten years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's home in 2020. The WAP rapper addressed the situation during a CBS interview with Gayle King in 2022, and Minaj compared that to Rihanna's 2009 sitdown when she spoke about Chris Brown assaulting her.
"Now you go on Gayle King," Minaj said. "She wanted a– To be honest, it's so obvious, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad."
The Pink Friday 2 rapper continued, "But here's the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself. You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right? [...] Rihanna never would milk something. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to try to move on with her life, and then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it [...] She was just like, 'Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I'm just trying to move on with my life now.' You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy, I’m sorry, sympathy."
She also addressed Megan's silence during their feud.
"But when you need constant f----- sympathy and then you get on social media and you tell somebody 'Ain't nobody gonna respond to me.' Then when people respond to you, you go mute and then try to stop my song from coming out... If Nicki Minaj had done any of those things, oh, y'all would have a lot to say. But I understand heavy is the head that wears the crown. I am the Queen, okay?" Minaj said.
For those living under a rock — Minaj declared war on Megan after the latter released her single, Hiss. In the song, she references Megan's Law, which forces sex offenders to make their information public. Minaj took the remark as a shot at her husband, since her significant other, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.
While Minaj hasn't stopped with her relentless attacks on Megan, many believe she took it too far when she spoke ill of Megan's deceased mother. "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," Nicki warned, sparking her diehard fans to dox the burial site of Megan's mom.
RadarOnline.com spoke to Texas police, who told us they are "very aware of the ongoing situation" with the rappers and have increased the patrol in the area since being notified of the social media threats on January 28.
So far, there have been no threats, but they will continue to monitor the situation closely. The police department's representative issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of destroying the burial grounds, telling RadarOnline.com that anyone caught vandalizing would be arrested and "face repercussions through the district attorney's office."