Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Wanted a Rihanna Moment' and Milked Tory Lanez Shooting With CBS Interview

Nicki Minaj isn't done dragging Megan Thee Stallion — and this time, she brought Rihanna 's darkest moment back into the conversation. Minaj went on X Spaces, co-hosted by Joe Budden , to promote her Megan diss track, Big Foot, but things took a hard left around the 17-minute mark when she accused her archenemy of wanting to have "a Rihanna moment" after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lanez is currently serving ten years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner 's home in 2020. The WAP rapper addressed the situation during a CBS interview with Gayle King in 2022, and Minaj compared that to Rihanna's 2009 sitdown when she spoke about Chris Brown assaulting her.

"Now you go on Gayle King," Minaj said. "She wanted a– To be honest, it's so obvious, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad."

The Pink Friday 2 rapper continued, "But here's the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself. You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right? [...] Rihanna never would milk something. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to try to move on with her life, and then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it [...] She was just like, 'Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I'm just trying to move on with my life now.' You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy, I’m sorry, sympathy."