R. Kelly! Joe Exotic! Danny Masterson! 10 Celebrities Behind Bars

R. Kelly, Danny Masterson and more celebrities tarnished their legacies with their legal issues.

Jan. 27 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Amy Locane

Amy Locane lost a federal appeal in the hopes of reducing her state prison sentence.

Melrose Place alum Amy Locane was sentenced four separate times following her drunk driving incident in June 2010 when her Chevrolet Tahoe hit a Mercury Milan, killing 60-year-old Helene Seeman and injuring Fred Seeman.

The prosecutors accused her of driving 53 miles per hour in a 35 zone. She was then convicted of vehicular manslaughter and assault by auto.

Locane's parole eligibility will be on December 20, 2024.

Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after receiving 30 years to life in prison.

The court convicted embattled That '70s Show star Danny Masterson of raping two women between 2001 and 2003, sentencing him to 30 years to life in prison after the jury found him guilty of the crimes.

Court documents said he got two 15-year sentences and was ordered to be registered as a sex offender.

In December 2023, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed his admission to North Kern State Prison, "where he is going through the classification and reception process."

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes reportedly bonded with Jen Shah behind bars.

Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes began serving her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding the investors of her company, Theranos. A jury convicted her of fraud and conspiracy after claiming to her investors that the medical devices could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.

Harvey Weinstein

James Dolan was also named in a s-- trafficking lawsuit involving Harvey Weinstein.

Infamous film producer Harvey Weinstein faced several accusations from dozens of women, including sexual abuse, rape, and sexual assault over the span of at least 30 years. Over 80 women in the film industry were reportedly among the victims.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his spokeswoman Holly Baird told USA Today.

He began serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, but faced an additional 16 years in prison for charges of rape and sexual assault.

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic was initially sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic received 21 years of prison time for a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal activist Carole Baskin. The court initially gave him 22 years for 19 counts of wildlife crimes and two for hiring hitmen to kill the Big Cat Rescue CEO.

"Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free," he told the federal judge during the sentencing, resonating with his announcement regarding his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar will not be released from prison until 2032.

In October 2023, Josh Duggar was slapped with a rejected appeal when he attempted to request a new child pornography trial. He had already begun serving his 12.5-year prison sentence after his arrest when a police detective discovered child sexual abuse and child pornography materials on his computer.

Related allegations surfaced as early as 2006 when the authorities received a tip from a family friend about Duggar molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter.

R. Kelly

R. Kelly would have had a heftier sentence if the Chicago trial happened first, per a Chicago judge.

R. Kelly received a 20-year prison sentence, and he would serve his 19-year New York sentence along with it. Prosecutors recommended giving him 25 more years as he is "a sexual predator who used his fame" to abuse his victims.

He was convicted on three counts, each of producing child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Gary Glitter

Gary Glitter was recalled to prison in 2023.

Former pop star Gary Glitter was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment for sexually abusing three schoolgirls ages 12, 13, and one younger than 10 years old. He was freed in February 2023 after serving eight years but was recalled due to a breach of his license conditions.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority. That's why we set tough license conditions and when offenders breach them, we don't hesitate to return them to custody," a spokesperson for the Probation Service said.

Suge Knight

Suge Knight was with Tupac Shakur at the time of the drive-by shooting that killed the latter.

In 2018, Marion "Suge" Knight got 28 years of prison sentence for mowing down and killing Terry Carter during a fight with his rival, Cle "Bone" Sloan, in 2015.

Carter's daughter called the rap mogul during the sentencing "a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species."

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 after allegedly shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Following the delays in sentencing, Tory Lanez — born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson — was formally sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

"Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said after the sentencing. "I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed."

