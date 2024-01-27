R. Kelly! Joe Exotic! Danny Masterson! 10 Celebrities Behind Bars

Melrose Place alum Amy Locane was sentenced four separate times following her drunk driving incident in June 2010 when her Chevrolet Tahoe hit a Mercury Milan, killing 60-year-old Helene Seeman and injuring Fred Seeman.

The prosecutors accused her of driving 53 miles per hour in a 35 zone. She was then convicted of vehicular manslaughter and assault by auto.

Locane's parole eligibility will be on December 20, 2024.