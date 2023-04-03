'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Doesn't Have a Job Or Income To Pay Carole Baskin $800k Judgment

Springer, who is overseeing Joe’s finances as he serves 21 years in a Texas federal prison following his 2020 conviction in a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate Baskin, also wrote “N/A,” or not applicable, and a line of ZEROS on a worksheet where she was ordered to detail Joe Exotic’s earnings.

Springer, who is named as a defendant in the summons said Joe's enemies are feeding Baskin false information about his financial assets.

"I am his power of attorney, so I have the legal authority to do his banking and handle his finances, but he doesn't really have any -- other than the money the fans donate to his commissary which they pay directly into the prison," she told RadarOnline.com. "I figure they are feeding all this information to Carole, and she probably thinks that I have all this money, but I don't."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baskin filed for the garnishment on February 24, seeking to collect on a nearly $1 million judgment issued by a federal court after it found Joe Exotic liable for inappropriately lifting her “Big Cat Rescue” name, logos, and images. The drama unfolded in the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.