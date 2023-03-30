Cat Fight: Carole Baskin Claws For $800k Lawsuit Judgment Against Joe Exotic Just As He Launches Long-Shot Presidential Bid

The claws are out –AGAIN! Reality star Carole Baskin has obtained a federal court summons to seize more than $800,000 from the caged Joe Exotic’s pocketbook, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Baskin claims she's owed the cash following the 2011 trademark infringement lawsuit against Joe, where a Florida federal court determined he inappropriately stole her “Big Cat Rescue” name, logos, and images. The drama unfolded in the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

The Florida court awarded Baskin nearly $1 million in damages.