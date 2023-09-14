Jailed 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Has 'Bonded' With Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Behind Bars and 'Held' Disgraced Theranos Founder's Baby
Reality star-turned-felon Jen Shah and fellow fraudster Elizabeth Holmes have become friends behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Both are serving out their time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. "They're rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change," Shah's representative, Chris Giovanni, shared in a statement.
"Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They're getting through it together," Giovanni told PEOPLE.
In January, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to 6.5 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars.
Shah's sentence has since been reduced as RadarOnline.com can confirm she is now scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028, a full year earlier than expected.
As for Holmes, the former biotechnology entrepreneur was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy last November on multiple charges of defrauding investors while running the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.
Holmes will also be getting out early with a scheduled release date of December 23, 2032, Federal Bureau of Prisons records showed, shortening her sentence to just over nine years.
Both women are adjusting to their life behind bars, now having a daily 6 AM wake-up call in addition to a regular job assignment where inmates are paid between $0.23 and $1.15 for their work.
According to FPC Bryan's admissions and orientations handout obtained by RadarOnline.com, "all eligible (Food Service cleared) inmates will initially be assigned to Food Service and will remain in this capacity for a minimum of 90 days."
It appears the duo are making the best of their stay while being housed at a federal prison camp.
"Jen's given her a lot of advice. She's even met Elizabeth's baby and held her," Giovanni said. Holmes also partakes in the former Bravolebrity's "Sha-mazing Abs" fitness classes. "Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them."
"Jen's not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She's so peaceful now," her rep continued. "She's still funny and has her one-liners, but she's graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded."