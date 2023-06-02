Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Elizabeth Holmes

Prison Blues: Elizabeth Holmes Looks 'Nervous' on Walk While Serving 11-Year Sentence in Texas Penitentiary

elizabethholmes prison pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 2 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was spotted appearing "twitchy" and "nervous" while walking alone in the yard at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, only days after surrendering herself to authorities, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former biotech entrepreneur was photographed in an inmate's uniform consisting of a plain, dark brown t-shirt tucked into a pair of loose fitting khaki pants.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth prison
Source: mega

Holmes, who has since been labeled inmate 24965-111, was wearing her glasses and had no makeup on, with her blonde hair hanging loosely around her shoulders, per pictures obtained by Daily Mail. She also had a blue lanyard around her neck and she wore a black watch and her wedding ring.

During her walk, she was also seen carrying a piece of paper in her hand. According to source, she seemed anxious and kept looking "around from side to side" while walking the property.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethholmes
Source: mega

Camp Bryan, a minimum security prison facility for female inmates, is located roughly 100 miles northwest of Houston, Tex., and is where Holmes is set to serve out her 11-year sentence after she was found guilty of swindling investors out of $945 million in January 2022.

The mother-of-two surrendered herself to Camp Bryan on Tuesday, May 30, over a year after her conviction.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Holmes
Article continues below advertisement
elizabethhokmes
Source: mega

The all-female lockup – dubbed “Club Fed” – is known for being one of the cushiest prisons in the United States. As Radar previously reported, former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is also serving out her six and a half year sentence at Camp Bryan.

According to a source familiar with the facility, inmates share four-person rooms with bunk beds and are offered a wide variety of activities to participate in, including crocheting, table tennis and organized sports.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Despite an early 6AM wake-up call for all inmates, a source described the prison as "heaven" compared to other facilities, as Camp Bryan has "no walls, no bars and no fences."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.