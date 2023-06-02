Prison Blues: Elizabeth Holmes Looks 'Nervous' on Walk While Serving 11-Year Sentence in Texas Penitentiary
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was spotted appearing "twitchy" and "nervous" while walking alone in the yard at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, only days after surrendering herself to authorities, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former biotech entrepreneur was photographed in an inmate's uniform consisting of a plain, dark brown t-shirt tucked into a pair of loose fitting khaki pants.
Holmes, who has since been labeled inmate 24965-111, was wearing her glasses and had no makeup on, with her blonde hair hanging loosely around her shoulders, per pictures obtained by Daily Mail. She also had a blue lanyard around her neck and she wore a black watch and her wedding ring.
During her walk, she was also seen carrying a piece of paper in her hand. According to source, she seemed anxious and kept looking "around from side to side" while walking the property.
Camp Bryan, a minimum security prison facility for female inmates, is located roughly 100 miles northwest of Houston, Tex., and is where Holmes is set to serve out her 11-year sentence after she was found guilty of swindling investors out of $945 million in January 2022.
The mother-of-two surrendered herself to Camp Bryan on Tuesday, May 30, over a year after her conviction.
The all-female lockup – dubbed “Club Fed” – is known for being one of the cushiest prisons in the United States. As Radar previously reported, former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is also serving out her six and a half year sentence at Camp Bryan.
According to a source familiar with the facility, inmates share four-person rooms with bunk beds and are offered a wide variety of activities to participate in, including crocheting, table tennis and organized sports.
Despite an early 6AM wake-up call for all inmates, a source described the prison as "heaven" compared to other facilities, as Camp Bryan has "no walls, no bars and no fences."