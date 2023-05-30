Your tip
Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Begins 11-year Prison Sentence in Same Texas Facility as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah

By:

May 30 2023, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes officially began her 11-year prison sentence this week in the same Texas facility as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Holmes, 39, surrendered on Tuesday and was checked into the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas more than one year after she was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Saturday, the Federal Prison Camp – dubbed “Club Fed” – is said to be one of the comfiest holding facilities in the United States and houses some of the highest-profile inmates in the business world.

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah checked into the facility in February to serve her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud connected to a telemarketing scam targeting elderly and vulnerable Americans.

January 6 rioter Jenna Ryan and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs were also placed in “Club Fed” following their respective guilty convictions for illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol and bribery.

According to one source familiar with the Texas prison facility where Holmes will carry out her 11-year sentence, inmates share four-person rooms with bunk beds similar to that of a college dorm.

The facility also offers a number of different hobbies and activities for inmates, including crocheting various articles of clothing which the inmates can then allegedly sell for $1.30.

Meanwhile, the facility's handbook for new inmates revealed that residents at “Club Fed” wake up at 6 AM every morning.

Those who sleep late or fail to stay organized are slapped with disciplinary action, and the joint unit with the best "sanitation rating" is given the first opportunity to eat each day.

Although the facility is located roughly 1,800 miles away from Holmes’ family and $9 million home in San Diego, “Club Fed” was described by one source as “heaven” when compared to other prisons and it reportedly has "no walls, no bars, and no fences."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the start of Holmes’ 11-year sentence on Tuesday came more than one year after the 39-year-old Theranos founder was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after defrauding Theranos investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2022, and she was initially scheduled to start her sentence on April 27 before she managed to push the date back by more than one month after “scoring a reprieve with a last-minute legal maneuver.”

