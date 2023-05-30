Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Begins 11-year Prison Sentence in Same Texas Facility as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah

Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes officially began her 11-year prison sentence this week in the same Texas facility as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Holmes, 39, surrendered on Tuesday and was checked into the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas more than one year after she was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022.