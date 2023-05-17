Times-Up: Blood Test Scam-Artist Elizabeth Holmes Agrees To Surrender, Will Start Her 11-Year Prison Sentence Within Weeks
After more than a year of failed appeals and pregnancy delays, Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has finally agreed to surrender at a federal prison in Texas on May 30, 2023, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The new mom-of-two was convicted of four counts of fraud on January 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months behind bars – but managed to remain free on bail.
But in a declaration filed with U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in San Jose, Holmes' attorney acknowledged the time has come for her client to pay the price for swindling investors out of millions for faulty blood testing machines.
“Ms. Holmes is preparing to report to the Bureau of Prisons,” her attorney wrote in a declaration.
“These preparations include out-of-state travel to her Bureau of Prisons facility and medical and child-care arrangements in anticipation of beginning her 135-month sentence,” her attorney Amy Mason Saharia wrote in the declaration.
“In order for Ms. Holmes to get all of these affairs in order, she respectfully requests that the Court set a new reporting date two weeks from the order, May 30, 2023.”
Saharia also noted federal prosecutors have “no objections to this request.”
Holmes was originally supposed to start serving her sentence on April 27 – but she managed to eke out a few more weeks of freedom.
Judge Davila immediately granted Holmes' request the same day the declaration was filed, the court documents show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 39-year-old shyster was spotted in San Diego being showered with gifts while celebrating a final Mother’s Day with her children, William, 2, and newborn daughter, Invicta – a Latin word for invincible or undefeatable.
- Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Enjoys Mother's Day With Newborn Daughter at $9M Beachfront Home Before 11-Year Incarceration
- Judge Rejects Elizabeth Holmes' Bid To Remain Free During Appeal, Ordered To Surrender Within Days
- Elizabeth Holmes 'Attempted To Flee The Country,' Allegedly Bought One-Way Ticket To Mexico After Conviction
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Joined by proud father, Billy Evans, the couple were seen with beaming smiles carrying balloons, gift bags, and bouquets of flowers, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
But the prison-bound disgraced CEO wasn’t smiling when an appeals court on May 16, 2023, rejected a last-minute maneuver to remain free while she tried to overturn her conviction. To make matters worse, Judge Davila ordered Holmes to pay a whopping $452 million in restitution to the victims of a scheme.
RadarOnline.com has also exclusively learned Holmes is unhappy with the way she is being characterized and portrayed by actress Amanda Seyfried in the new Hulu limited series The Dropout which details the rise and fall of her company.