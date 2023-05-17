Times-Up: Blood Test Scam-Artist Elizabeth Holmes Agrees To Surrender, Will Start Her 11-Year Prison Sentence Within Weeks

After more than a year of failed appeals and pregnancy delays, Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has finally agreed to surrender at a federal prison in Texas on May 30, 2023, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The new mom-of-two was convicted of four counts of fraud on January 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months behind bars – but managed to remain free on bail.

But in a declaration filed with U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in San Jose, Holmes' attorney acknowledged the time has come for her client to pay the price for swindling investors out of millions for faulty blood testing machines.